Bethlehem Volunteer Group Forming To Tackle Litter

After a littering ordinance carrying fines for violators was adopted several weeks ago in Bethlehem, a volunteer clean-up group is forming in the town to help keep roadsides clear of trash. Litter has become a concern of a growing number of residents, who in July began expressing their concerns to selectmen, including concerns about dumped furniture items, among them a recliner seen here on Wing Road. (File photo by Robert Blechl)

BETHLEHEM — Wanted: volunteers to take a bite out of littering.

On the heels of the town’s new littering ordinance adopted on Sept. 28 , one resident is forming an anti-litter group to help keep the town clean and looking good.

