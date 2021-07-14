Bethlehem Votes:Hibberd Elected To Select Board, Voters Approve Solar Array

BETHLEHEM — The Board of Selectmen has a new member, and residents during the town meeting ballot vote on Tuesday went green.
In the race for the Board of Selectmen were April Hibberd, former selectmen’s administrative assistant, and Veronica Morris.
Hibberd was elected to a three-year term with 204 votes. Morris received 180.
Hibberd fills the seat vacated by Selectman Mary Moritz, who served four years on the board.
“I’m excited and thankful and I hope I can use some of my knowledge and experience from all my years working here to do what I can,” Hibberd said Thursday.
She looks forward to joining a board that she said works well and to make her own contributions.
“The biggest thing I hope to do is help streamline discussions,” said Hibberd. “Sometimes a lot happens on the Facebook page and at meetings and there are concerns and I hope to bring in all parties for the discussion.”
Another idea is to explore implementing an agricultural commission, a type of body that others towns have implemented, for Bethlehem, she said.
A commission would be authorized through a town meeting warrant article and would be non-regulatory and would bring a voice to farmers, said Hibberd.
“Also, if the town has concerns about open land or about growing in the town it can be involved in the process to be sure we find that balance that we want,” she said. “We have so many unique little farms.”
In the race for the planning board, two three-year seats were open.
Alecia Loveless, with 274 votes, was elected as a town planner, as was Anthony Rodrigues, with 178.
Third planning board candidate Peter Roy came up short, with 174.
In the race for the Zoning Board of Adjustment, two three-year seats were open and the only two candidates running, Andrea Bryant and Ruth Heintz, were both elected.
Bryant received 303 votes and Heintz 299.
Voters also decided to go green with renewable energy for town buildings.
Passing in a 301 to 116 vote was Article 26, which asked voters to approve $475,000 for a solar array that will provide 100 percent of the electricity for the town hall, the library, highway garage, elementary school and street lights.
The array is expected to reduce the town government’s electricity costs by about 50 percent and save the town more than $150,000 over 25 years, a savings that comes after paying for and maintaining it.
Bethlehem has received a $165,000 federal grant and selectmen are using $150,000 from the town’s unassigned fund balance for no impact on the tax rate.
Another $160,000 will be needed next year, and possible money sources include fundraising, grants or loans that could be funded in part by the electricity savings.
Defeated in a 185-220 vote was Article 24, which asked residents to take over plowing and maintenance on Presidential View Lane and Mountain View Lane, off of Route 142 and the site of several dozen homes.
Under the article, the road association was to be responsible for bringing the road up to code before the town takes it over.
At the June deliberative session, road association members said better roads would lead to tax-base growth through the vacant lots along the roads being developed for new homes.
Some residents, however, spoke against Article 24, saying it maintenance would cost the town and that cost is unknown.
Two zoning articles were approved.
Article 2, which passed in a 260-146 vote, asked voters to allow manufactured homes meeting federal standards to be installed on concrete slabs or foundations on individual single-family residential lots that are outside of designated manufactured home subdivisions or parks.
Approval will come by special exception from the zoning board of adjustment and no home would be allowed in Bethlehem’s District 1 Main Street District.
The homes will also continue to be allowed in subdivisions or mobile home parks.
Article 3 asked voters to repeal existing criteria in the zoning ordinance for the granting of a special exception and replace it with criteria that would allow a special exception if the proposed use or structure meets the requirements of the ordinance, is consistent with the spirit and intent of the town’s master plan, does not adversely impact the health, safety of general welfare of the town or a neighborhood through noise, odor, hours of operation, traffic, glare, lighting and runoff, and does not result in excessive demand on municipal services or facilities.
It passed 341-69.
Residents, in a 276-127 vote also approved a proposed town operating budget of $2.855 million.
The vote numbers for all articles and candidates were still unofficial Thursday morning.
Earlier this year, selectmen made the decision to postpone the deliberative session and town meeting ballot vote because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Since then, numbers of active cases in Bethlehem and the North Country have fallen dramatically and the state lifted restrictions.
Although masks were encouraged for the June 4 deliberative session, the ballot vote on Tuesday at the town hall proceeded as normal with no restrictions.
Town Moderator Mary Lou Krambeer and Town Clerk Mary Jackson said the turnout for Tuesday’s vote was low, with just over 300 residents by mid-afternoon.
“I was expecting over 600 people,” said Jackson.
Several dozen people also voted by absentee ballot.
