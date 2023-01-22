Bethlehem Zoning Amendments Seek To Clarify, Streamline, Offer More Flexibility
Buy Now

The Bethlehem Select Board on Monday agreed to address “unsightly properties” in town with stepped-up enforcement. (Photo by Robert Blechl)

The Select Board last Monday voted to recommend eight proposed amendments to the town’s zoning ordinance that are aimed at clarifying language, eliminating redundancies, streamlining processes, and giving greater flexibility for residents and businesses.

One article also seeks to allow residents and businesses to continue to participate in the U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency’s national flood insurance program.

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments