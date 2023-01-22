Bethlehem Zoning Amendments Seek To Clarify, Streamline, Offer More Flexibility

The Select Board last Monday voted to recommend eight proposed amendments to the town’s zoning ordinance that are aimed at clarifying language, eliminating redundancies, streamlining processes, and giving greater flexibility for residents and businesses.
One article also seeks to allow residents and businesses to continue to participate in the U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency’s national flood insurance program.
A public hearing on the amendments is scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday before the Bethlehem Planning Board.
From one through eight, the amendments address housekeeping in the form of revised or removed language, floodplain, parking, home businesses, grandfathering, manufactured homes, signs, and other uses.
Amendment 1 would make revisions throughout the ordinance to clarify, update and correct terminology; improve consistency; remove redundant, unused and unneeded language; conform with state laws and court decisions, such as those regarding accessory dwellings and signs; and incorporate the stand-alone wind energy ordinance adopted by the town in 2011.
“The is the cleanup amendment,” said Select Board member Veronica Morris, who presented each amendment and its purpose to her fellow board members.
All of the amendments are meant to be as non-controversial as possible, she said, and the more controversial ones, such as those dealing with housing, will be brought up next year.
Amendment 2 would update language in Article XIV floodplain development and Article XXI definitions as required for continued participation in the National Flood Insurance Program.
If only one amendment were to pass during the town meeting ballot vote in March, Morris said Amendment 2 would be her preference.
“It is textual changes in the floodplain development and definition section as required for continued participation in the National Flood Insurance Program,” she said.
The related ordinance as it exists was sent to FEMA and the town was told by an agency representative that several references need changing because FEMA has updated its books and standards.
“It’s making sure our definitions match what the federal government is using,” said Morris. “My understanding is if Amendment 2 doesn’t pass, the town might be dropped from the National Flood Insurance Program, which means that individuals in town who would like to buy flood insurance would not be permitted to do so. That’s a bad position to be in … We’re updating language so we can continue to be in the program.”
Flood insurance is available for anyone in town to buy, not just those who live by the river, said Morris.
“The thought is if this doesn’t pass, no one would be able to get it,” said Selectman Chris Jensen.
Residents who want flood insurance will have the responsibility to make sure that they have it, said Select Board member April Hibberd.
Amendment 3 would update language in Article II general provisions and Article XI multi-family dwelling unit development in order to make the parking requirements in the zoning ordinance consistent with the requirements in the recently updated site plan review regulations.
“It’s so we don’t have to worry about conflicting text,” said Morris. “This would fix that.”
Amendment 4 would add a home business as an accessory use allowed in any dwelling in town. Site plan review would continue to be required when the public, abutters, or certain types of impacts are involved.
“Right now, if anyone has a home office it’s technically not permitted under our planning and zoning regulations,” said Morris. “This adds them as a permitted use.”
It puts businesses like home offices as regular uses without the need for review and puts home businesses that result in excessive traffic or noise or things that would impact abutters under the requirement for planning and zoning review.
An example for review would be a resident who has an excavating business that sees heavy equipment rolling out from a residential property to a job in the early morning hours, she said.
“That’s one of those times when we want you to come before the planning board to talk about it and make sure your neighbors know,” said Morris. “Or if you have clients that come because you opened up a hair salon. You could have 20 a day, and that’s a lot of client activity, so again, that triggers a review.”
But those who work from home, either remotely or in an office in a room, are fine without review because there is no noise or traffic impact on the neighborhood, said Hibberd.
“If it’s just an office and there’s not a lot of stuff and people and no one knows about it, let it go,” said Morris. “Right now, it’s a prohibited use and that seems inconvenient. It’s greater freedom for people who use their land as opposed to the other way around.”
“Technically, a home business is not allowed,” said Jensen. “If this passes, it is allowed.”
Prior to the amendment, residents would have to request a waiver, and the amendment would eliminate that, said Hibberd.
Amendment 5 would amend Article IV on non-conforming uses, structures, and lots to allow non-conforming lots to be developed if setbacks can be met and water and wastewater rules met. It would give the Zoning Board of Adjustment the ability to grant special exceptions to allow expansion of non-conforming uses under certain conditions.
“We’re going to give them more latitude so some of these non-conforming lots can actually be used,” said Morris.
A non-confirming property might currently not meet the setback rules on all sides, but the amendment would give the ZBA greater flexibility within a framework and allow some leeway so a lot can be buildable, she said.
Amendment 6 would amend Article V zoning districts and uses to bring the zoning ordinance into compliance with the provision of RSA 674:32 for manufactured housing. The RSA prohibits requiring a special exception for manufactured homes on individual lots unless a special exception is also required for single family homes.
“Number 6 fixes a glitch,” said Morris. “When we voted to allow manufactured housing on places where standard family homes are, we said it had to be by special exception. That’s actually illegal. It either has to be permitted or not permitted.”
The way residents voted for it previously, manufactured housing is allowed in Districts 1 through 5, excluding District 1 Main Street.
“We aren’t allowed to require a special exception, it has to be permitted, and that’s what this is changing,” said Morris. “It’s changing to a permitted use.”
The amendment also requires that manufactured homes be on a permanent foundation and installed by a licensed New Hampshire installer, which will be consistent with a new state law that carries those requirements.
Amendment 7 would replace existing language in Article VI regarding signs with language from the recently updated site plan review regulations for consistency.
“Its very similar to the one about parking, “said Morris.
Amendment 8 would amend Article V, on zoning districts and uses, to give the ZBA the ability to allow other uses similar to those listed in the ordinance by granting special exceptions in District I-Main Street and Districts 1 and IV, similar to the flexibility already allowed in Districts II and III.
The amendment opens the door so uses can be more permissible and it makes it uniform across the town so, for instance, accessory structures are allowable, she said.
Jensen thanked the planning board and professional planning consultant Tara Bamford for their work on the proposed amendments.
“I’ve watched some of this and most people probably don’t appreciate how much thought and work the planning board and Tara Bamford put into it going through all of this zoning stuff and getting it updated and taking out the conflicting stuff,” he said. “It’s a long overdue and huge effort.”
Morris and Hibberd voted in favor of Jensen’s motion to recommend all eight amendments.
