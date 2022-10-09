The Maplewood Station, a historic train station in Bethlehem that was a bustling hub and a big part of the community’s history for four decades, from the 1880s to the mid-1920s, has taken a big stride toward being restored to its original condition.
Although taking longer than anticipated, the architectural plans have been completed by Jay Barrett, a historian and architect from the White River Junction area.
“Like everyone else, he’s been swamped with work and so was a little delayed in getting to this,” Bruce Caplain, member of the steering committee formed out of the 501(c)(3) nonprofit called Maplewood Station, said Friday. “But he put a lot of time into it and did a fantastic job, going back and taking what was there today and measuring it, and getting all the details of what was there today and researching what it looked like in the past to get specific details and put the plans together. It looks great.”
The next step is to put the plans in front of contractors and have them price it out so the committee can commence the search for grant funding, he said.
To date, no cost estimate has been calculated, but Caplain said his guess is somewhere between $500,000 and $1 million.
“The difference would largely depend on the amount of detail that we do,” he said. “If we choose to make the old windows, then that will be more expensive as opposed to buying windows off the shelf. If we decide to do every bit of detail that was on the station, then that will be expensive and a lot of it will need to be custom-made, not unlike the Littleton Millworks. It depends, and we’ll need to see what the contractors say.”
The team is still in the early stages of looking at possible sources of grant funding.
The New Hampshire Charitable Foundation is interested in working on the effort as is the New Hampshire Preservation Alliance, and if the alliance can’t get anything in the way of grant funding, Caplain said they can point the steering committee in the right direction.
Any fund-raising or private donations would be looked at if there are any gaps in grant funding.
“The fund-raising to date has been to take the building apart and do to the architectural plans,” he said.
The station, which had been deteriorating for decades, was removed in 2021.
After the team saved as much of it as they could, it was put into storage in a facility owned by Mark Champagne, of Champagne Solutions.
Maplewood Station, which went into operation in the mid-1880s, had been on the grounds of the 300-room Maplewood Hotel, a property that includes a golf course.
The train station was discontinued in 1924, after train service to Bethlehem ended.
Once restored, Maplewood Station won’t be returning to the Maplewood property and will need a new home.
“I think from a liability perspective, the owner of the golf course doesn’t want a lot of people going onto the property and onto the golf course,” said Caplain. “He asked us to take it off and we need to find a location for it.”
Bethlehem’s Main Street is being eyed.
“We’ve talked about a number of places on Main Street, whether it’s town land or done in a private way,” he said. “Now that we have the plans and the footprint and know the footprint size, it can help us figure out what property would be best for it.”
As for the footprint, there are two ways to view it, said Caplain.
One is just the train station that remained when it came down last year and the other is the train station with a full canopy, which will be a much larger footprint.
“But it could be used for some really interesting things,” he said. “People have said you could do EV [electric vehicle] charging under it, you could have concerts under it, you could have retail stores under it. There are many things you could do with it.”
The 19th-century structure can draw visitors and area residents to learn about the history of Bethlehem as a major resort destination in the North Country (with Maplewood Station being a large part of those golden years) as well as support 21st-century uses and community programs.
It will be the second restored train station in Bethlehem. Caplain lives in the first restored station in town.
Other stations in neighboring communities have also had new life breathed into them.
“Lisbon restored one and Crawford Notch has one they restored,” he said. “There are a number around.”
Once restored, the Maplewood Station will feature some of its original furnishings.
“Someone came forward with a couple of artifacts when we were first starting the project,” said Caplain. “We have some of the original wainscoting, from off the wall when it was in disrepair. I think someone took a piece of counter at one point.”
And courtesy of Bethlehem Fire Chief Jack Anderson, who also serves on the steering committee, there are two poster-size Maplewood Station train schedules from about 1907 that someone had given to him.
There is as yet no hard-and-fast timeline to complete the restoration of the Maplewood Station, but Caplain said 2024 would be great.
