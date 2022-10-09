The Maplewood Station, a historic train station in Bethlehem that was a bustling hub and a big part of the community’s history for four decades, from the 1880s to the mid-1920s, has taken a big stride toward being restored to its original condition.

Although taking longer than anticipated, the architectural plans have been completed by Jay Barrett, a historian and architect from the White River Junction area.

