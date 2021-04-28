Beulah McGinnis Honored With Daughters of the American Revolution Community Service Award

Beulah McGinnis, center, displays her DAR Community Service Award flanked by Chairman Dianne Rolfe, at left, and Chapter Regent Stephanie Hockensmith. (Courtesy photo)

ST. JOHNSBURY — Beulah McGinnis recently received the Daughters of the American Revolution Community Service Award from the St. John de Crevecoeur Chapter. To receive this award, the recipient must have contributed to the community in an outstanding manner through cultural, educational, humanitarian, patriotic, historical, citizenship or environmental conservation endeavors or by organizing or participating in community activities.

That describes McGinnis exactly because she has been coordinating the Santa Fund knitters for almost 30 years.

“Beulah has been providing yarn if needed (some donated) to 20-plus knitters throughout the year,” said Chapter Chairman Dianne Rolfe. “Last Christmas, the Santa Fund distributed 17 boxes of hand knitted items to people though out the Caledonia County.”

The St. John de Crevecoeur chapter meets once every month from March thru October at various places throughout the three counties of Caledonia, Essex and Orleans. For more information about the DAR, email Stephanie Hockensmith at shocken@comcast.net.

