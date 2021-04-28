Beulah McGinnis Honored With Daughters of the American Revolution Community Service Award

ST. JOHNSBURY — Beulah McGinnis recently received the Daughters of the American Revolution Community Service Award from the St. John de Crevecoeur Chapter. To receive this award, the recipient must have contributed to the community in an outstanding manner through cultural, educational, humanitarian, patriotic, historical, citizenship or environmental conservation endeavors or by organizing or participating in community activities.
That describes McGinnis exactly because she has been coordinating the Santa Fund knitters for almost 30 years.
“Beulah has been providing yarn if needed (some donated) to 20-plus knitters throughout the year,” said Chapter Chairman Dianne Rolfe. “Last Christmas, the Santa Fund distributed 17 boxes of hand knitted items to people though out the Caledonia County.”
The St. John de Crevecoeur chapter meets once every month from March thru October at various places throughout the three counties of Caledonia, Essex and Orleans. For more information about the DAR, email Stephanie Hockensmith at shocken@comcast.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.