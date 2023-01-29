Bicycle-Related Tourism Dollars Growing In Community

The towns of Littleton, Franconia and Bethlehem (making up a nonprofit called Tri-Town Bicycle) have been certified a Bicycle Friendly Community by the League of American Bicyclists. (Contributed image)
LITTLETON — Bicycle-related tourism dollars are growing in the community, said an avid bicyclist and the owner of the town’s largest bike shop.
In December, the tri-town communities of Littleton, Franconia, and Bethlehem were certified a Bicycle Friendly Community by the League of American Bicyclists.
During the Littleton Select Board’s meeting on Monday, Jan.23, Dave Harkless, owner of Littleton Bike and Fitness, and Bruce Caplain, chairman of the Bethlehem Select Board who submitted the Bicycle Friendly Community application, informed the board of the recent certification, which Caplain said focuses on accessibility, inclusiveness, and education.
“It’s a nice little label for the town being bicycle friendly,” said Harkless. “It invites people to come into the area to recreate on human-powered stuff, walking and bike riding.”
Many people put a lot of work into the tri-town effort, with Caplain leading the charge, he said.
Harkless noted a presentation he gave to the Bethlehem Select Board several years ago.
“I said the bicycle business up in Kingdrom Trails in East Burke was a couple million dollars annually,” he said. “It’s probably double or triple that now. I can tell you in this town that we are probably close to a couple million dollars a year in bicycle-driven dollars from people staying in places, eating food.”
He said that Littleton’s PRKR MTN trail system, which celebrates ten years in 2023, is becoming busier.
“We now have trail counters, infrared counters, and we’re going to get hard data that we’ll share with you,” said Harkless.”After a couple of months, we’ll know what’s actually going on up there.”
The Cross New Hampshire Adventure Trail, which passes through Littleton, is also becoming more popular and seeing more cyclists.
The towns of Littleton, Franconia, and Bethlehem fall under the umbrella of Tri-Town Bicycle, a nonprofit formed to promote safe cycling, education, and accessibility.
The organization has a $350,000 federal grant that it will spend this year on purchasing bicycles to loan to riders as well as signage, bike racks and repair stands, and kiosks.
“There’s lots more to do,” said Caplain. “There will be almost 60 bikes across the three towns in different storage facilities that people can borrow.”
The grant money will buy Bicycle Friendly Community signs for Littleton so the town can advertise, he said.
“There’s lots more to do, lots more coming, but this is really a big step forward,” said Caplain.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.