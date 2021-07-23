ST. JOHNSBURY — Orange fencing is a prominent feature outside the Caledonia County Courthouse and has been for more than 10 months since a bunch of bricks fell from the building’s exterior.
The fencing is stretched along the front walls and on the sides of the courthouse to keep people from getting too close to the building where more bricks could fall. Sections of missing bricks are evident in multiple locations along the decorative brick band on the building that was built in 1856 in a location that was once a town graveyard.
When part of the wall came tumbling down last September officials from the Vermont Department of Building and General Services said the hope was to make the reparations before winter. The winter came and went and as the year anniversary of the day the mortar gave way and the bricks fell approaches no repair work has begun. The timeline now calls for full repair before the start of next winter.
Tabrena Karish, project manager for the division of design and construction with BGS, said Thursday she expects the bidding process on the job to commence soon.
“Our goal is to get it out (to bid) and get it done before the snow flies,” she said.
The courthouse is a prominent historical building on Main Street. The grounds outside called Courthouse Park feature several memorials to military people who were killed in wartime. The site is used each Memorial Day and Veterans Day for ceremonies led by members of the St. Johnsbury posts of the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars. Commemorating the most recent Memorial Day and Veterans Day outside the courthouse has meant doing so with the precautionary fencing in place.
The bricks that fell from the courthouse were part of an architectural detail and not part of the structural integrity of the building. The courses of brick designed to carry the load of the decorative band failed under the weight.
Karish said the fix will include the addition of steel pieces to bear the load of the brick band. The steel will be hidden by the brick and mortar. She said it will be a solution that will maintain the brick band for the life of the building.
The brickwork forming the band was part of the original construction 165 years ago, but Karish said when staff took a closer look at the mortar that broke away along with the brick they realized the mortar was not original.
“That means it’s already been repaired once,” she said. She had no guess as to when the band of bricks was last addressed.
The fencing that remains until the work is done does not interfere with courthouse operations and has no impact on the weekly summer concerts performed by the St. Johnsbury Town Band in the Courthouse Park gazebo.
It does, however, keep the grass trimmers and lawn movers from cutting close to the building, making for sections resembling a field rather than a lawn.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.