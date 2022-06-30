Big Brothers Big Sisters of Vermont (BBBSVT) is asking adults throughout the Northeast Kingdom to “Join the Village” by volunteering as a “Big” for children and youth in the NEK.
“Volunteering with BBBSVT is fun, flexible, and a powerful way to make a real difference in one’s community by providing opportunities for a young person to explore, learn and grow, igniting their potential for a bright future,” stated executive director Kimberly R. Diemond.
Youth “Littles” are between the ages of 6 and 18. Mentor “Bigs” are all ages from college students to retirees. The one-to-one “matches” meet 2-3 times a month and establish connections through simple activities and outings. Community-based, school-based and virtual options are available.
“Evidence shows that youth matched in a Big Brothers Big Sisters mentoring program are 46% less likely to use illegal substances, 27% less likely to use alcohol and 52% less likely to skip school,” Diemond added. “Littles also show improved self-esteem, reduced anxiety and depression, and an increased sense that they matter within their communities.
“Mentoring is flexible for people with busy schedules,” she added. “You can enjoy all sorts of activities together, hiking, biking, group sports, reading, crafting, visiting a farm or museum, sharing a meal together or others. You can volunteer as an individual, a couple or a family.”
To learn more about volunteering in the NEK program, email kimberley@bbbsvt.org, or call 802-689-0092. More information can also be found at bbbsvt.org.
