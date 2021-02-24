Four community partners had a very busy day on Wednesday.
The logistics were complex, but the effort went off without a hitch.
The outcome was 450 North Haverhill area residents over the age of 65 and some health care workers getting their first coronavirus vaccine shot.
“Everything went so smoothly,” said Dhaniele Duffy, community relations liaison for Cottage Hospital. “It was great.”
The mass vaccine clinic that took place at the Horse Meadow Senior Center in North Haverhill was a collaboration between Cottage Hospital, Woodsville EMS, and the North Country Health Consortium, and is the largest to date in that area.
It came after several weeks of discussion at Cottage Hospital and after Woodsville EMS reached out to the senior center.
The entire senior center parking lot was dedicated to the drive-up clinic, with the hospital having one side and two lanes and Woodsville EMS another side and another two lanes, said Duffy.
Inoculations were done mostly by pre-registration, though some extra doses were available and administered to a few others over 65 and who work in health care and were not registered.
Teams, some communicating with walkie-talkies, did everything from manually entering patient information, asking patients the standard questions, and ensuring that patients were logged in with the Vaccine Administration Management System (VAMS), all to keep the flow going, said Duffy.
Another team manned the parking lot of the Trinity Church of the Nazarene, by the Grafton County Complex, to monitor those who just got their vaccine to ensure there was no adverse allergic reaction.
“After 15 or 30 minutes, people were on their way,” said Duffy.
Cottage Hospital had a crew of about six or seven in the morning and another crew of seven in the afternoon.
The clinic that began at 9 a.m. wrapped up eight hours later, at about 5 p.m.
“We made really good time,” she said. “By 12:30, we had gotten through 240 names on the list. It was a great feeling when we saw the number we had hit.”
Wednesday’s inoculations, which used the Pfizer vaccine that requires a second shot several weeks after the first, were part of Phase 1b, for those 65 and older, and did not include those with preexisting conditions who are also part of 1b, said Duffy.
“Four weeks from now, we’ll have a second clinic for the folks who were vaccinated today so they can get their second round,” she said.
Future clinics beyond the second 1b round are planned, though concrete dates have not been set.
Now, with their first layer of protection on Wednesday, residents expressed gratitude.
“We had some thank you notes,” said Duffy. “They were saying it was so easy and quick and they were very appreciative.”
