Big, Expensive Voter Turnout At St. J Town Meeting

St. Johnsbury’s Town Meeting turnout was the biggest in years.
But it was also expensive.
1,572 votes were cast on Tuesday to decide local elections, budgets and the question of whether to allow retail marijuana sales in town.
“We haven’t had this many votes since 2013,” said St. Johnsbury Town Clerk and Treasurer Stacy Jewell.
Voters approved all budgets and special appropriations as well as approving retail marijuana sales by just 31 votes.
But most of that voter turnout occurred prior to Tuesday through absentee ballots which had been mailed out to everyone on the active voter list three weeks earlier.
By the time the polls opened at the St. Johnsbury Welcome Center on Tuesday, 1,198 completed absentee ballots had already been dropped off by early voters at the Town Clerk’s office.
“I am convinced that the pre-mailed ballot was the largest reason for such a turnout,” said Selectman Dennis Smith on Thursday. “The marijuana question may have also been a factor but not as much as the pre-mailed ballots. It doesn’t get much easier than that.”
“Yes, we had a great turnout,” agreed Selectman Kevin Oddy. “Very impressive.”
Selectman Brendan Hughes said he thinks the strong turnout was due to more than just the convenience of voting by absentee ballot.
“I do believe that one of the biggest contributors was the mail-in ballots,” said Hughes. “One reason, in particular, is that mail-in ballots begin voting debate and conversation earlier than traditional voting. Many times conversations about topics don’t arise until right before or on the day of voting. With some people getting voting done earlier, it generates conversations earlier, not only reminding people to vote, but also the spread of opinions about articles.”
But the town-wide ballot mailing approach did come at an additional cost.
According to the town clerk’s office, the cost of town meeting voting usually runs between $2,500 and $3,000.
This year, the cost of giving voters the option of voting by absentee ballot or by in-person voting on Tuesday was about $14,000.
The decision to mail out the ballots to everyone on the active voter list was made after the state made funding available to reimburse towns for the cost of the additional mailing.
Whether the state will continue to provide that additional funding in the future is not yet known.
But several St. Johnsbury officials say things went so well with voter turnout this year they would like to discuss the possibility of continuing the ballot mailing approach.
“As many of the things that have started during the pandemic, this too will be something we will have to look into keeping if it is seen to be a positive,” said Hughes.
Town Meeting is traditionally held on the first Tuesday in March but the town and school officials decided to delay the vote for a month this year to allow for more members of the public to receive COVID-19 vaccinations.
