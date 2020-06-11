BRIGHTON — An Island Pond couple, accused of burning trailers, boats, a camper and tires, faces a fine of $16,721, according to a state complaint.
Peter Walke, commissioner of the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation, issued an administrative order May 28 requiring David M. Pepin and Heather MacDonald to pay the fine.
He stated they violating Vermont’s regulations restricting open burning and improperly disposing of solid waste.
The order was issued on behalf of the secretary of the Agency of Natural Resources.
They have a right to appeal to Vermont Environmental Court.
The order states that in the summer of 2014, Walt Driscoll, forest fire warden for the town of Brighton, had issued Pepin and MacDonald a burn permit for clean wood for their property on Gideon Mill Road.
On July 20, 2014, Driscoll told the agency that he drove to the property and “observed that Mr. Pepin had burned two trailers, two fiberglass boats, a camper, multiple tires, and other solid waste items that were not allowed by the permit,” according to the order.
On July 21, 2014, the agency received the complaint.
On July 29, 2014, agency personnel conducted a site visit at the property and found that burned material had been removed.
The state inspectors “observed the remnants of burned debris and ash located in a large burned area on the property. Evidence of recent heavy equipment activity, including the presence of a large excavator, indicated that material in the burned area had been recently removed from the property.”
On that day, the couple had hired Austins Rubbish and Roll Off Service to remove the remaining debris, the order states.
The couple could face a larger penalty if the secretary of ANR so chooses, covering the cost of enforcing the matter and the economic benefit that they gained from burning solid waste rather than removing it legally, the order states. That would have to be proven at the hearing.
Anyone seeking to intervene in the case has until June 28 to file a comment with the state at ANR.DECCEDcomment@vermont.gov
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.