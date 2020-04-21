‘Big Mama’ Watts, Husband Cut Deals With Federal Prosecutors Following Cherry Street Drug Raid

A St. Johnsbury woman accused of selling cocaine near an elementary school and daycare center in St. Johnsbury last year has pleaded guilty to a drug charge in U.S. District in Burlington.
Chakesia “Big Mama” Watts, 40, pleaded guilty in federal court on April 4 to one count of possession of cocaine as part of a plea agreement reached with federal prosecutors. Watts is scheduled for sentencing by Judge Christina Reiss on June 30. She was also released by the court from pre-trial detention until her sentencing hearing.
U.S District Court
On the same day, a change of plea hearing was held for Watts’s husband - Jerry Lee Watts, 62. He pleaded guilty to felony sale of narcotics and was released on conditions until his sentencing before Judge Christina Reiss on June 29.
Before reaching an agreement with prosecutors, the Watts’ had each been facing a possible sentence of up to 20 years in prison.
The Watts’ were arrested on Nov. 7, 2019 and taken into custody after agents from U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) raided their home at 96 Cherry St., Apt. 3.
According to federal court documents, Watts and her husband had been selling cocaine out of their apartment which was located across the street from the Good Shepherd Catholic School and between a Cherry Street day care center and a transitional housing facility for women with substance abuse and mental health issues.
According to court documents, Chakesia Watts and Jerry Lee Watts shared the home with a young child.
DEA Special Agent Timothy Hoffmann said in court documents that when agents entered the apartment they found plastic bags containing suspected “controlled substances” in the apartment and suspected drugs and drug paraphernalia in the bathroom, the kitchen and a crack pipe in a child’s bedroom. The Watts had been living at the apartment for about two years when they were arrested.
