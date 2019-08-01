Big Money For Meals

Donald Beer presents a check for $10,299 to the St. Johnsbury Meals-on-Meals program at the St. Johnsbury House on Wednesday. Beer and his friend Mike Labounty raised over $20,000 this year for meals-on-heels programs in both Lyndon and St. Johnsbury. From left are board member Tom Couture, Beer, board members Melinda Miller, Jerri Ryan, Al Dunn, Kim Rivard, meals-on-wheels program director Diane Coburn and board member Sue Cherry.
