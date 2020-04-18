ST. JOHNSBURY — There were so many vehicles in a caravan of support rolling past the Northeast Correctional Complex on Friday that the facility’s chief of security had to direct traffic.
Called the Rally of Support, Prayer and Encouragement, about 60 vehicles, displaying print-outs of bright red hearts and sounding horns, moved bumper to bumper up the long entrance road from Route 5, past the work camp building, past the prison building, then turning around in a parking area to reverse direction. Near the front of the prison facility, Chief of Security Rick Wade had to stop traffic for a short time to prevent a bottleneck of cars coming and going.
“We were hoping that a good amount of people would show up, and there were — more than we were expecting — and we were hoping that the staff and inmates would be greatly encouraged,” said Rick Menard, pastor at New Beginnings Church, who was a co-organizer for the event.
He and Susan Russell, from the Community Restorative Justice Center, spread the word earlier this week, and the response was significant.
“We hatched the idea on Wednesday and in so little time to have such a big response was amazing,” said Russell.
The staging area for vehicles to accumulate before going to the prison was in the Union Baptist Church parking area just south of the prison on Route 5. Russell and Menard met each motorist as they turned into the church lot. Menard guided them where to line up, and Russell held out a box for people to place notes of encouragement to give to staff at the prison. Other helpers handed out hearts to display on the vehicles and sheets of information.
A CALEX crew in an ambulance joined the caravan, as did Trooper David Upson who led the parade in a Vermont State Police cruiser.
By the time the first vehicles of supporters reached the prison property just after 9 a.m., staff of the complex had lined both sides of the driveway at least six feet apart from each other. They received the entourage of well wishers with waves and presumably smiles, but as all were covered in protective masks, it was impossible to tell.
Menard said the staff were encouraged by the show of support.
“The staff was totally blessed and overwhelmed,” he said. “Some of them were weepy.”
Karen Holmes, Volunteer Services coordinator at Northeast Correctional Complex, was one with tears in her eyes as she watched the cars go by near the front door of the work camp building. She helped Menard and Russell plan for the event. She said she wasn’t sure how many supporters would join the caravan, but she believed there is support in the community.
“I had a feeling it was out there,” she said. “They were eager to show their support.”
Russell gave the notes of thanks and encouragement to Holmes. She also handed a painted picture to Holmes with the complex’s Assistant Superintendent Tina Heywood standing nearby. Heywood was surprised to discover the artwork was done by her daughter, Bryannah Heywood.
Later on Friday, Holmes had a chance to go through the box of notes. She shared one of them. “To NECC Staff, At this time you are working hard to take care of people and yourselves. You may be hearing things that make you feel like some people aren’t supporting you, but know this — WE’VE GOT YOUR BACK! You are valued! Your hard work is valued! You are essential in every way! Wishing you and your families safety, good health, love and a light at the end of the tunnel.”
After leaving the prison property, the caravan made its way north on Route 5 to the Comfort Inn, rolling through the parking lot and past the front of the hotel, which is housing prison staff who work near inmates who are confirmed COVID-19 cases.
The St. Johnsbury prison is the location the Department of Corrections made a surge facility for inmates in the state who contract the virus. Last week the prison in St. Albans had an outbreak and 32 inmates identified with the virus were transported to St. Johnsbury.
The quick move of so many infected inmates caught town officials and local representatives by surprise and caused many in the community to react strongly to the decision to relocate so many virus patients into the local prison.
The event Friday was meant to show staff and inmates that they are supported during the difficult time.
“They didn’t ask for this. It happened,” said Menard. “Our goal was to encourage them as they are on the front lines now just like the hospital workers.”
“I am sure that many in our community are fearful,” said Russell. “People worry about what this virus might do. I hope that today we were able to show that compassion still lives here and that we were able to speak love to fear.
