It’s been a busy summer for KESD staff as a number of facilities projects are underway at the same time the district is relocating its administrative offices.
The district had originally identified dozens of facilities projects it hoped to accomplish, a combination of projects deferred due to the pandemic last summer and newly identified needs, but the scope of work to be accomplished this summer had to be scaled back due to cost overruns and increased material costs, as well as a lack of bids and available contractors.
Some projects, though, could not be deferred, such as the septic work at Concord School and an overhaul at Lunenburg School, in part because of the district’s plan to relocated students from the Gilman Middle School. These projects, among some others, are ongoing this summer and have been met by unexpected costs and additional work.
KESD Superintendent Jen Botzojorns said the work is essential for the district and in some cases a long time coming.
“It’s very exciting,” said Botzojorns of the projects. “For years we have been using sewer ejector pumps in Lunenburg.”
She said the project to fix some of the school’s infrastructure and create additional space for the class relocating from Gilman has met some hiccups but they are working through it.
The project required jack-hammering up the floor where they discovered a variety of issues, including water leaks, mechanicals not installed or working properly.
“That has taken more time and a little more cost to make sure things are installed properly, energy-efficient, and working well,” said Botzojorns.
At the district’s facilities committee meeting last month Facilities Manager Marc Brown reported on some of the issues and cost increases with the committee supporting just over $37,400 in expenses for utility work at Lunenburg.
Work at Concord School on septic issues that forced the temporary closure of the school last year is also underway. Botzojorns said more problems than anticipated were discovered. The district, though, is also looking to take advantage of the excavation work to install cabling for improved internet service at the facility, another $39,400 expense that was supported by the facilities committee.
Preparing For Gilman Transition
Botzojorns said a lot of the work at Lunenburg and Concord will support the relocation of the grades that had been at Gilman Middle School. The decision to relocate the grades and repurpose the old school building has been a controversial one for Lunenburg residents, but Botzojorns is confident the end result will be an improved experience for all the students.
Botzojorns said just the other day she witnessed the potential bonds the new classmates from Lunenburg and Concord can form while visiting KESD’s summer program.
“A crew of kids from Concord and Gilman were in the same game,” said Botzojorns of the ice-breaking activity. “It was really cool to see the friendships forming and kids knowing they will have a larger peer group.”
Botzojorns said a group has formed to continue working on the transition and to identify community events the district will be able to hold in Gilman to maintain the connection with the community.
“It’s exciting to have a group of parents and community folks working on that,” said Botzojorns. “When a huge decision like that is made it’s challenging, and people are feeling torn.”
Botzojorns said the public’s interaction with the district and at board meetings is helpful to identify ways to improve the transition for families and students.
“I’ve appreciated people calling and giving us specific things on how to help the process,” she said.
Several outside users are on deck to use space in the Gilman School, including the Head Start program, a senior meals program and the water department.
KESD Offices Relocated
Amid all the other work, KESD is also realizing a long-held plan to expand its administrative office space by relocating. The district is moving to leased space on the campus of Lyndon Institute.
KESD, and before its formation the Caledonia North Supervisory Union, spent more than 40 years in the Lyndon Municipal Building. The space, though, was limited and didn’t provide adequate space to hold confidential meetings and other district needs.
After years of discussion, this summer the district finally relocated to a repurposed dorm on the LI campus.
Botzojorns said her team was in the process of unpacking boxes this week in what has been a so-far successful move. She complimented the support from her tech team, the moving company, LI, and the town.
There’s still a bit of work to do to settle into their new space and finish leaving their old offices.
“We’ve been in there since the late ’70s,” said Botzojorns. “We have a bunch of cleaning to do.”
