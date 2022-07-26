Big Tech Foils Accused ‘Salt Bistro’ Burglar

A St. Johnsbury man has been accused of breaking into a restaurant and stealing a digital device and several bottles of liquor which he later tried to trade for heroin.
But the whole plan was foiled by the stolen technology.
John W. Schumann, 40, pleaded not guilty in Caledonia Superior Court on Tuesday to charges of felony burglary and misdemeanor petit larceny and resisting arrest. Caledonia County State’s Attorney Jessica Zaleski asked the court to set $10,000 bail on Schumann and a requirement that he only be released into the custody of a court-approved custodian.
“We do think in order to ensure protection of the community and other businesses and other community members, and Mr. Schumann himself, that he have a substance abuse screening and follow the recommendations but also be released into the custody of a responsible adult,” said Zaleski.
But Judge Justin P. Jiron declined both requests by the state and released Schumann on conditions.
St. Johnsbury Police say they were called to the “Salt Bistro” restaurant located at 94 Eastern Avenue at 10:43 a.m. on July 22.
The owner, Aureon Nommik, 31, said someone had entered the restaurant during the night through a window and stole seven bottles of liquor valued at over $300 and an “ONN” Tablet - which police say is similar to an iPad.
Two days later, Nommick had some interesting news for the police.
“Nommik stated that his phone is connected to the tablet and that yesterday he had been observing messages being sent to and from his tablet,” wrote St. Johnsbury Police Ofc. George Johnson in his report. “These messages include one to ‘Bill’ showing a profile picture of the male I recognize as William Mitchell, 56, from past police involvements which Reads: ‘hey’ ‘Yo it’s John want, 5 bottles of top shelf liquor for a half Bunnie n a half g of up?”
Police say a “Bunnie” is street slang that refers to 10 small packages of heroin.
Schumann was later taken into custody near 563 Railroad Street after a brief foot pursuit.
“I informed Schumann that he was under arrest and Schumann started running traveling south,” wrote Ofc. Johnson. “I pursued and caught up to Schumann and tackled him to the ground.”
Schumann has also been accused of violating the terms of his probation by being cited for a new crime. Schumann has denied the allegation.
Schumann faces a possible sentence of up to 17 years in prison and $2,500 in fines.
