Big Turnout For Premiere Of New Kingdom All Stars YouTube Video

The Kingdom All Stars’ new original song and music video “So Close” premiered to record numbers on YouTube Saturday.
“The first 24 hours of a Kingdom All Stars video release averages about 35 - 45 plays and then grows from there,” said KAS Director Todd Wellington.
“On Saturday, the ‘So Close’ video was viewed 352 times. That’s, by far, the best start we’ve ever had.”
Go online to: https://youtu.be/vMdewv85POU
The song, which was being recorded when the COVID-19 pandemic struck, was written by five members of the band, including Ava Marshia and Liza Morse of Danville, Aden Marcotte and Siri Jolliffe of Barnet, JD Miller of St. Johnsbury and Zane Mawhinney of Lyndon.
It was recorded at Dreamery Productions in West Barnet.
“Other band members also contributed to the development of this song over the last year,” said Wellington. “It was a total band effort.”
The song was inspired by a close loss (by six votes) last summer in a statewide band contest.
The Kingdom All Stars are a free, independent, non-profit program which operates as a working band and features young musicians from northeastern Vermont.
Their music can now be heard on radio station 105.9 FM “The Radiator” in Burlington.
