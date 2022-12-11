Bigelow Wins MacTavish Award

Richard “Biggy” Bigelow (center) holds the coveted Don MacTavish Award, presented by Thunder Road to a special person who stands out for their contribution to stock car racing. MacTavish was a friend of the late Tom Curley, former owner of Thunder Road, and he created the award in 1969 to honor his friend. The award was presented Saturday night at the White Mountain Motorsports Park banquet at Littleton Elks Club. Shown are Brittany and Nick Bigelow, Biggy with the prestigious award, Linc Bigelow, and Julie Bigelow. Biggy is the long-time columnist of the Strap In racing column that ran for 25 years in The Caledonian-Record. (Photo by Reed A. Garfield)
Richard “Biggy” Bigelow (center) holds the coveted Don MacTavish Award, presented by Thunder Road to a special person who stands out for their contribution to stock car racing. MacTavish was a friend of the late Tom Curley, former owner of Thunder Road, and he created the award in 1969 to honor his friend. The award was presented Saturday night at the White Mountain Motorsports Park banquet at Littleton Elks Club. Shown are Brittany and Nick Bigelow, Biggy with the prestigious award, Linc Bigelow, and Julie Bigelow. Biggy is the long-time columnist of the Strap In racing column that ran for 25 years in The Caledonian-Record.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.