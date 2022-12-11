Bigelow Wins MacTavish Award
Richard “Biggy” Bigelow (center) holds the coveted Don MacTavish Award, presented by Thunder Road to a special person who stands out for their contribution to stock car racing. MacTavish was a friend of the late Tom Curley, former owner of Thunder Road, and he created the award in 1969 to honor his friend. The award was presented Saturday night at the White Mountain Motorsports Park banquet at Littleton Elks Club. Shown are Brittany and Nick Bigelow, Biggy with the prestigious award, Linc Bigelow, and Julie Bigelow. Biggy is the long-time columnist of the Strap In racing column that ran for 25 years in The Caledonian-Record. (Photo by Reed A. Garfield)

