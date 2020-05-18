ST. JOHNSBURY — Soil contamination concerns have stalled completion of the bike path along the Passumpsic River about 200 feet short.
Overall, the project, which was held up by COVID-19 restrictions earlier in the spring, is progressing well with the construction of a pavilion on Bay Street at one end of a new trail carved next to the river. The trail is designed to emerge at the other end onto Bay Street a half a mile north of the start of the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail.
Part of the project handled by J. Hutchins Inc. was asphalt and concrete work through the “honking tunnel” which allows traffic between Bay Street and the downtown. The crew also added “Do Not Enter” signs, which now means no car horn warnings are necessary at the “honking tunnel” because vehicles won’t be coming from opposite directions. Direction of travel is now limited to vehicles going from Bay Street to the downtown area near Depot Square Park and the Welcome Center.
The change to a one-way traffic pattern was a safety decision as the organizers contemplated an increased volume of bicyclists accessing the downtown through the tunnel.
Vehicle traffic in only one direction away from Bay Street means the loss of vehicles coming from the downtown through the tunnel right at Allen Lumber. Tom Allen, co-owner of Allen Lumber said he doesn’t believe the loss of traffic coming through the tunnel toward his business will hurt sales. Customers will come from either end of Bay Street to get to Allen Lumber.
He said his concern is about safety of the bicyclists crossing Bay Street. Motorists that travel the length of Bay Street are in many cases looking to avoid the traffic and stop signs on Railroad Street, said Allen, which means they’re in a hurry on Bay Street and driving fast.
“It gets a little scary down there sometimes,” he said.
The path itself is mostly cut and covered with a crushed asphalt surface ready for walkers, runners and bicyclists, but the last (or first, depending on your direction of travel) 200 feet is covered in grass, brush and tree stumps awaiting the resolution of a soil contamination concern.
The southern end of the river trail section is supposed to begin along Bay Street near Myers trash service, but work at that end can’t be done until the Department of Environmental Conservation is satisfied with a plan for the mitigation of soil contaminants. Figuring out who’s going to be responsible for paying for the mitigation job is a work in progress, said St. Johnsbury Town Manager Chad Whitehead.
The section of land on which the contaminants were found is owned by C.N. Brown. There is a purchase and sales agreement drawn up for the acquisition of the property, but it hasn’t been executed because of the contamination discovery.
Whitehead said there are funds for addressing petroleum contamination, but arsenic was found and that is complicating the clean-up process.
“It comes down to a dollar sign and who is paying for it,” said Whitehead.
While the issue is being resolved, Whitehead said he is working a plan to alter the starting point of the south end of the trail by using some of Myers parking lot to connect to Bay Street.
Hutchins and their sub-contractor Kingdom Construction are progressing quickly with all aspects of the project except the southern end. Whitehead said he is anxious to see a resolution of the contamination concern or at least a temporary detour so people can begin using the new trail.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.