On Monday State Police received a call from a juvenile reporting 2 mountain bikes missing from his uncle’s garage located in Glover Village.
The juvenile reported his orange NISHIKI 24” and his blue men’s mountain bikes were stolen. The juvenile reported last riding them approximately around Aug. 25 and reported they had been put back into the storage garage. Upon going to ride the bikes on Sept. 1, the bikes were gone.
