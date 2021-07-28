ST. JOHNSBURY — There’s a trail sign near the parking area of the Town Forest noting “NO biking” that will have to change.
The trail network will soon offer a mountain biking trail thanks to a grant sought by the town and an effort driven by the Caledonia Trail Collaborative.
The collaborative is a non-profit, volunteer organization. Its mission stated online “is to work with area stakeholders to create and manage sustainable, human-powered recreational trails that are open to the public; to promote responsible use, conservation, and youth participation; and to respect the values of our communities and the vision of landowners.”
Existing trails maintained and promoted by the collaborative are the Rankin Trails at 560 Clark Road in Danville and the NVRH trails located on hospital property.
The effort in the Town Forest is not to create a new trail network but to introduce a mountain biking option to an area that has trails for people on foot but in the past hasn’t been open to bikes. A sign near the trailhead of the Town Forest off Almshouse Road states, “NO biking, motorized vehicles, camping, or fires.”
The Town Forest was created in 1922 by the town’s Business and Professional Women group as a way to honor the soldiers who died in World War I. During the forest’s first five years, the BPW planted more than 80,000 trees there. An orginial sign with a date of 1921 stills hangs there. It states, “Memorial Forest Only God Can Make A Tree.”
On the trailhead sign four trails are shown on a map. The Green Trail leads from the parking lot to the right of the sign. From there the Red, Yellow and Blue trails can be accessed. The Blue Trail leads hikers to the Moose River.
The grant award for the Town Forest project is $20,000. The money was gifted by Concord, N.H. - based Northern Forest Center.
Caledonia Trails Collaborative Vice President Joe Fox credited the town for pursuing the funding and for assistance from the Northeastern Vermont Development Association.
The total project cost, said Fox, is $25,000. It will include the creation of what he called a “machine-built flow trail” for mountain biking along with needed maintenance throughout the trail network.
The plan is for the Green Trail to be open for bikes to climb to a higher point in the Town Forest and access a brand new trail that leads back down the hill.
“This is one new trail for mountain biking and the rehabilitation of existing trails, bridges, signage and drainage,” said Fox. “Our main goal is just to make what’s already there better, sustainable, as well as add mountain biking to the mix.”
Work will begin this summer with a completion date of November, he said.
Fox said signs will be added with safety in mind to ensure hikers and bikers don’t conflict. He said with both of the Collaborative’s other trails - Rankin and NVRH - there are many walkers and runners who use the trails along with the bicyclists.
