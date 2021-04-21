Making criminals, thought to be motivated by hate, incur harsher penalties is the goal of legislation being considered by the Vermont Legislature, but not without constitutional concerns.
H.428 is an effort to change the wording of the state’s hate crime law to lower the threshold for a prosecutor to attain an enhanced sentence because bias was tied to a criminal act.
Current law states, “A person who commits, causes to be committed, or attempts to commit any crime and whose conduct is maliciously motivated by the victim’s actual or perceived race, color, religion, national origin, sex, ancestry, age, service in the U.S. Armed Forces, disability …, sexual orientation, or gender identity shall be subject to” longer jail terms and higher fines.
The bill that was passed out of the House on March 18 proposes to strike the word “maliciously” from the law, eliminating the need for prosecutors to establish the degree to which bias drove the criminal act.
The Senate’s Judiciary Committee, on which Sen. Joe Benning, of Lyndon, serves, is now considering the bill and has proposed changes that were discussed Wednesday.
Like the original House bill the Senate Judiciary proposal agrees with the move to eliminate “maliciously” as a qualifier for motivation, and then introduces new language that notes, “The victim’s actual or perceived protected characteristic or characteristics need not be a substantial, predominant, or the sole reason for defendant’s conduct.” The protected characteristics are all those referenced in current law: race, color, religion, national origin, sex, ancestry, age, service in the U.S. Armed Forces, disability, sexual orientation and gender identity.
Sen. Dick Sears, D-Bennington, said, “We’re trying to make hate crimes work here in Vermont which has seen cases of pretty vicious behaviors and no charges could be brought … The level of vitriol in this country, and to some extent in this state, needs to change and it’s not going to change unless we change some of our laws.”
Testifying to the committee in support of the bill on Wednesday were David Scherr, Assistant Attorney General, Vermont Attorney General’s Office and John Campbell, executive director, Department of State’s Attorneys and Sheriffs.
“It’s an important step forward for where there are instances that have been motivated at least in part by hatred or bias against people’s protected characteristics,” said Scherr. “We think it’s important to be able to make sure that additional motivation is prosecutable.”
Sen. Benning, an attorney who often represents criminal defendants, expressed concern about lessening the burden of establishing the level of biased motivation in criminal acts.
“I’m struggling with how this language appears to be watering down the initial hurdle for prosecution,” he said.
Benning took issue with the added language “need not be a substantial, predominant, or the sole reason for defendant’s conduct.”
He shared an example with Scherr about how the change could play out. “Let’s assume for whatever reason I’ve cheated you out of a hundred dollars and you now walk up to me and start pummeling me as a result, and at the very end of your pummeling you scream ‘you stupid, Papist Mick,’ you’ve just made a statement, and the way that I’m reading [the proposed law change] for your making that statement, you’re now subject to an enhanced penalty.”
Scherr said the scenario would only play out if the prosecution was successful in establishing the motivation for the attack.
Benning said the new language wouldn’t be a stretch for a jury to accept bias as a motivator through far less effort by the prosecution.
“I support the concept [of penalizing criminals motivated by bias] I just don’t want to go too far in the other direction,” he said.
Rebecca Turner, from the Office of the Defender General, spoke against the proposed legislation in either the House or Senate form.
“This proposal violates the First Amendment,” she said.
She said because the penalty enhancement does not require that the crime be a physical action it means it can apply to verbal conduct as well. “That’s huge,” she said. “It’s huge in terms of surviving constitutional challenge under the First Amendment.”
Scherr testified that the proposal would survive a constitutional challenge.
Turner also said the law’s goal to make a criminal stay in jail longer because of bias is a poor strategy of trying to bring about change in the criminal’s thought process.
“Lengthier sentences do not mean that deterrents follow,” she said. “They don’t effectively rehabilitate.”
“There is no room to tolerate hate but this statute doesn’t deter future hate crimes from happening,” she said.
The committee had planned to hear testimony on the legislation from Xusana Davis, executive director of Racial Equity and Chair of the Governor’s Task Force on Racial Equality, and Falko Schilling, Advocacy Director, ACLU of Vermont, but there wasn’t enough time on Wednesday. Sen. Sears the topic will be discussed further on Friday at 10:15 a.m.
New Hampshire law allows for sentence enhancement in cases of bias if the prosecution can show that the defendant was “substantially motivated to commit a crime because of his hostility toward the victim’s perceived religion, race, creed, sexual orientation, national origin or sex.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.