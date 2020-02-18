Bill On Domestic Violence Targets Guns Owned By The Accused

Supporters and opponents of a bill related to “Firearms and Domestic Violence” will gather at the Statehouse in Montpelier this evening before the House Committee on Judiciary.
The committee, on which local legislator Rep. Patrick Seymour serves, is considering (H.610). It would require defendants in relief from abuse order cases to relinguish their guns.
When Seymour first mentioned the bill during the Northeast Kingdom Legislative Breakfast late last month, he offered resistance to the measure.
“There are a couple parts of it that I think are strong arguments for the bill, but there’s a lot of privacy concerns with this bill considering allowing people to go into your home,” he said. “People in domestic violence situations should be able to be safe, but seizing firearms from people is also a big constitutional question.”
In the weeks since the Jan. 27 breakfast, Seymour said his committee has taken testimony on the bill from many organizations and agencies, offering pros and cons.
Through much feedback, Seymour’s resistance to the bill remains.
“I am still at this point opposed to the bill,” said Seymour. “I understand the purpose of the bill, but I remain skeptical of the effectiveness of the legislation in reducing domestic violence in the state.”
The public hearing on H.610 is from 6 to 7 p.m. today in the Statehouse. The hearing will be held in the House Chamber. Witnesses may start signing up to speak at 4 p.m. Testimony is limited to two minutes.
Umbrella, based in St. Johnsbury, is encouraging community members supportive of the bill to urge its passage before the committee this evening. According to its mission, Umbrella’s mission is nurturing communities of strong women, supported families and safe homes.
Umbrella’s Executive Director Amanda Cochrane said, “Umbrella is in support of H610. Firearms pose a grave risk to the survivors we serve and are commonly used to threaten, coerce or control victims. Firearms even pose a risk to the safety of the perpetrators.”
Cochrane noted statistics that show between 1994 and 2017, 50 percent of all homicides in Vermont were domestic violence related and 55 percent of those were committed with firearms. In 77 percent of those domestic homicides by gun, the shooters then turned the gun on themselves.
Cochrane said the legislation rightfully enhances protections of people seeking relief from abuse orders.
“Currently, there is too much variability in whether courts order firearms relinquishment as part of a Relief From Abuse Order– especially at the temporary stage when we know that the risk of lethality is highest,” she said.
A temporary relief from abuse order is valid for 14 days before a hearing is required before a judge to determine whether a final order is needed. The defendant has the opportunity at the final order hearing to challenge the restraining order request.
Last week, Eric Davis, president of Gun Owners of Vermont, testified his organization’s opposition to the bill.
“What we know for certain is that this legislation harms innocent, law-abiding Vermonters by curtailing their guaranteed rights of due process and self-defense,” he said. “Suspending the rights of individuals -even temporarily-on the pretense that they MIGHT offend, sets a dangerous precedent, and can be nothing less than infringement. The practice of denying the natural rights of individuals based on the presumption of guilty until proven innocent has no place in a free society.”
The gun rights group also expresses concern for all parties, law enforcement officers and defendants, during the process of collecting the firearms.
Davis used data related to the number of restraining orders taken out across the state and a possible number of firearms that would need to be collected due to the fact that in many cases a gun owner has multiple guns in their possesion.
“That is 2,028 incidents per year in which the volatility of an already difficult and dynamic situation will be unnecessarily escalated by the rigidity of a law mandating the seizure of firearms,” said Davis. “It is 2,028 times that we put the lives of our [police officers] at risk serving a warrant for gun confiscation when it may not be necessary.”
The Gun Owners group also doesn’t like a provision in the bill that holds harmless law enforcement agencies for any damage done to confiscated firearms in the handling and storage of those guns.
“A bill which mandates unlawful confiscation of private property is bad enough, but to leave citizens with no avenue to recover damages incurred during the seizure of that property is horrendous,” Davis said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.