Bill On Gov. Scott’s Desk Would Pause Education Tax Penalty

S.13, a bill that would establish a task force to scrutinize the current pupil weighting formula, was passed by the House and Senate on Wednesday and sent to Governor Phil Scott for his signature.
The bill includes a recent amendment that would likely provide much-needed relief for Cabot School and other rural school districts struggling with high spending per pupil. Cabot failed to pass its FY22 (July 2021-June 2022) budget in a second school election on Tuesday.
The amendment puts a moratorium on using the excess spending threshold (EST) to calculate school property taxes for FY22 and FY23. The EST is a state-determined figure that, when risen above, a district must pay two dollars for every dollar that they are over.
Mark Tucker, superintendent for CCSU, sent a letter to Gov. Scott’s chief of staff and other key players this afternoon urging the governor to sign the bill.
“Be assured, the majority of the districts that bump up against that threshold are not wealthy or frivolous,” Tucker wrote. “They are districts that have to spend more due to an inequitable pupil weighting formula.”
Tucker, who has worked with Cabot School in various roles for the past six years, writes directly about the school’s struggle with the EST in his letter.
“The Cabot community has twice voted to defeat their FY’22 school budget, largely over an ingrained community reluctance to, ‘pay a penalty to Montpelier,’ as they express it, over school spending levels that are dramatically impacted by the inequities built into the current weighting factors,” Tucker wrote. “Cabot is a small but highly successful rural school that has for years been disproportionately impacted by poverty and the costs for educating a special needs population that exceeds the statewide average for special education students.”
Tucker writes that the district, which has reduced staffing and reconfigured its instructional models over the past three years, will be warning a budget re-vote in mid-June.
Tucker said Wednesday that cutting necessary staff positions was the only remaining way to reduce the budget, the Caledonian previously reported.
“But now, as we look ahead to a return to the full in-person instruction that the Governor has called for these past months, we are facing a returning school population that will need more, not less, support and this is NOT the budget year to make additional staffing cuts,” Tucker wrote in his letter.
“I am very hopeful that the moratorium on Excess Spending in FY’22 will provide us with the votes we need to get over the fence,” Tucker wrote. “If we had seen the weighting study recommendations implemented by now, I firmly believe we would not be in the dire situation we are facing with Cabot School in FY’22. The moratorium is reasonable given the inability of the Legislature to act on the weighting study, and I respectfully ask that the Governor consider our concerns and not push us into making decisions that will be harmful for our students.”
Peacham School, also a part of CCSU, has also been slightly above the EST for the past couple of years. However, their FY22 budget was approved by voters.
