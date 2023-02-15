A bill proposed in the Vermont House would subject churches to greater scrutiny regarding their tax-exempt status.
H.113 links the threat of lost property exemption to taking political positions.
Proposed by two Independent lawmakers, Rep. Laura Sibilia, I-Windham 2, and Rep. Kelly Pajala, I-Windham-Windsor-Bennington, the bill “proposes to clarify that churches and other public, pious, or charitable organizations are not eligible for the State property tax exemption if those organizations engage in any lobbying or other political activity on their property.”
The bill would require churches and nonprofits to certify annually to the Vermont Department of Taxes that the organization does not conduct any lobbying or political activity on the property that would disqualify an exemption.
H.113 has been sent to House Ways & Means, a committee that considers tax revenue. On the 12-person committee are two Northeast Kingdom legislators: Rep. Scott Beck, R-Caledonia-Essex, and Rep. Katherine Sims, D-Orleans 4.
Rep. Sibilia presented her bill to the committee on Jan. 27; there has been no activity on the bill since.
As submitted, Rep. Beck said he doesn’t support the bill.
“I think it would provide an undue restriction on freedom of speech and assembly rights,” he said. “I don’t think being a non-profit means that a group can’t be active politically.”
When presenting H.113, Rep. Sibilia said some church activity leading up to Election Day last November was politically charged.
“This past election I began to notice and gather multiple advertisements, letters to the editor and social media posts being deployed to promote partisan candidate gatherings at churches throughout Vermont … These promotions all had one thing in common - they were promoting partisan or single candidate events.”
That’s a problem, she said, if the church has sought and received state property tax exemption as a public, pious, or charitable non-profit organization.
Local pastors are concerned with Rep. Sibilia’s bill.
“The verbiage of the bill really targets the church, even though the bill seems to be aimed at all charitable non-profit organizations (with some exemptions), the church is heavily highlighted,” said Matthew Johnson, pastor of The Father’s House in St. Johnsbury.
“This is very vague language that could be used to seek to penalize churches for speaking out on issues of morality and social injustice issues that the government deems as a political activity when in reality these are issues the church should be instructing people’s consciences,” said Pastor Clifton Bullock of Union Baptist Church in Waterford.
UBC does not endorse specific political candidates or tell people who they should vote for, said Bullock. Political issues, like abortion, are a different matter.
On the ballot last November was Article 22, a proposed constitutional amendment that makes abortion a constitutional right in Vermont. It was a measure opposed in many churches. On Election day, voters supported the amendment.
“Church bodies of varying denominations came together in unity to pray against this bill,” said Johnson.
Beck said he believes if H.113 was in place leading up to the November vote, taking a stand against the constitutional amendment on church property would have been seen as political and put tax exemption at risk for the church.
If Beck’s read is right, it would have meant non-compliance at UBC.
“If Article 22 were used as a test case, then we would probably be viewed as non-compliant as the morality issues contained within the vague language in Article 22 go against the teaching of who we are as based upon what God has said,” Bullock said.
Issues of morality that become part of the political process can’t be off-limits in churches, the local pastors say.
“I fully believe that we are to preach righteousness without judgment and condemnation,” said Johnson. “Politics is a venue in which righteousness must be lovingly and humbly preached. Mankind needs to know the full story on every issue. The church has that responsibility to make God’s truth known in every venue possible, including politics.”
Said Bullock, “The church has the role and responsibility to educate and speak out against issues and ideologies that go against the teachings of being created in God’s image and his design for us as male and female.”
Rep. Sibilia said Vermonters as a whole, regardless of politics or religion, have a bigger tax burden because properties are exempt. “There is no room for partisan political activity to be supported in these establishments if they are asking all Vermonters to support their organization,” she said.
She also said that H.113 is a reflection of what is already an IRS requirement for tax-exempt organizations.
“Putting these requirements into state law and requiring those benefiting from the tax exemption … to certify their activities are compliant will help us honor the purpose of this tax exemption,” she said.
Bullock said the government has used the argument of “separation of church and state” to throw churches out of public schools, but with H.113 the state wants to enter the church premises to dictate “what they can preach or not preach.”
Should the bill become law, compliance may not be possible, church leaders said.
“If the church is not allowed to speak openly within the doors of our own buildings about moral issues that have become political issues, we will not comply,” said Johnson.
Said Bullock, “We would only comply to the extent that it did not interfere with the teachings based upon God’s image/design/gospel that He has given to us as human beings … We cannot and will not deny the absolute truth that God has given to us in the Scriptures to satisfy governmental authority. As a church we have been expecting this type of legislation to come our way and we are prepared to suffer whatever may come as we will not deny our Lord Jesus Christ.”
A property bill as a penalty for non-compliance would be a challenge, the pastors say.
“A tax bill would be an incredible hardship,” Johnson said. “I believe the day is coming soon where churches will need to make this decision. We trust God, and know He will make a way. Perhaps this is a wake-up call to look at some of the restrictions of being a 501c3 and look at what else may be asked of us in the days to come. We serve God, not money.”
