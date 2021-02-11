Local officials oppose a bill in the Vermont Senate proposing to end the use of school resource officers.
If S.63 were to become law, schools like North Country Union High School and Lake Region Union High School wouldn’t be able to contract with law enforcement agencies to have an officer on site. Both schools have deputy sheriffs on the premises during the school day.
The bill is currently located in the Senate Education committee. None of the Northeast Kingdom’s four senators is on the committee.
Sponsors of the bill state that the presence of school resource officers in schools increases student referrals to law enforcement agencies which leads to more arrests for low-level offenses. They also note that in Vermont Black students have a disproportionately higher rate of being arrested and being referred to law enforcement.
Orleans County Sheriff Jennifer Barlow, whose agency employs both deputies who serve as local school resource officers, said higher incidents of criminal justice contacts outside the school is not a factor at NCUHS and LRUHS.
“I don’t see a lot of cases coming out of our schools,” she said. In fact, she said, the presence of an SRO could be the reason why some students never need to face the criminal justice system.
Deputy Jesse Testut, who serves as the SRO at Lake Region agrees. He said it’s better for a student “who messes up” to have contact with a school resource officer rather than things getting to the point where an outside law enforcement officer is called in.
The real value of a school resource officer, local officials say, is not to have a police officer on site to react to problems, but to proactively cultivate relationships with students to prevent problems from ever happening.
Testut said giving the chance for students to interact with a police officer on a daily basis builds trust.
“Some students, as soon as they come through the door they come to me,” said Testut. “My biggest role is just daily interactions with students.”
He said he is a resource for students if they’re having struggles. He said he offers guidance when students are in difficult home situations or are engaged in self-harm behavior. The deputy also addresses health classes about risky and dangerous behaviors.
NCUHS Principal Chris Young said the school resource officer functions as a member of the overall administration and wellness team. He is involved in a lot of discussions about how best to support a student. “It’s about making connections and building relationships,” he said. “It’s just another adult that students can go to if they’re experiencing difficulty.”
Testut said the relationships he builds with students and the knowledge he gains from spending the school day with them offers benefits away from the school as well. If problems occur outside the school, he said he can respond to the scene and play a role in more quickly resolving the conflict because of the in-school relationship.
“I know what triggers some of the students and I know where to go with them (conversationally),” he said.
NCUHS has had SROs for several years, and Principal Young said the officer is a welcome addition to the school setting. The current officer, Deputy Paul Barnard, is a benefit, he said. “Deputy Barnard always has a smile on his face. He’s always available.”
The principal favors the program and opposes the legislation calling for it to end.
“I haven’t heard any negative feedback,” he said. “I’ve heard lots of positive feedback, for the ability to respond to an emergency and more importantly to see law enforcement as a resource and not as a threat.”
Principal Young said he doesn’t want the bill to pass, but the fact that its existence is causing schools to discuss the deployment of SROs is a good thing. He called it “a good conversation to have.”
Sheriff Barlow said she has not been invited to address the bill in a Senate committee, but would argue for continuing the SRO program if given the chance. She said she had heard from Orleans County Sen. Russ Ingalls and that he opposes the bill.
During his Tuesday media briefing, Gov. Phil Scott said he is opposed to the Senate bill.
“From my perspective, school resource officers have been utilized successfully in Vermont in some areas,” said Gov. Scott. “This is truly a local decision and it should be left as such. I don’t believe that we should as a state preclude that from happening.”
Vermont-NEA President Don Tinney said the association is still considering the language of the bill and did not take a position for or against it. He said the role of “armed police officers” in the schools should be assessed.
“Part of the assessment is recognizing the need for more counselors, mental health experts, social workers, nurses, and others who can meet the social and emotional needs of all students,” Tinney stated. “Most importantly all students must feel safe and nurtured at school, and, to that end, we as educators must engage with our communities to evaluate what role – if any – that armed police officers play in our schools.”
According to Deputy Testut, the educators at Lake Region appreciate his presence there.
“What do we need to do to keep you here?” is a question Testut said faculty members ask him.
“Every day I come here and get praised,” he said. “I’m just a resource for both sides: school staff and students.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.