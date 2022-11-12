Bill Sladyk WMA Undergoing Road Improvement Project; Community Members Have Expressed Concern

The Bill Sladyk Wildlife Management Area (WMA) is undergoing a significant road improvement project with plans of completion by the end of the calendar year.
The roadwork is part of an approved Agency of Natural Resources Long Range Management Plan for the Border Management Unit which include Bill Sladyk WMA, Averill Mountain WMA and Black Turn Brook State Forest.
The plan went through several iterations of public input and was officially approved in January 2021 said Wildlife Biologist Timothy Appleton, who manages the WMA.
“As one of our largest WMAs, Bill Sladyk WMA has an extensive network of existing access and management roads that are used by the public to access the property and by the Agency of Natural Resources for management purposes,” Appleton said. “Many of these existing roads have not been improved in a long time due to funding limitations. Recently, the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department was awarded state capital funds and clean water funds to improve these roads for public access, management access and to improve the water quality of nearby streams.”
In mid-October, the project was approved to include five miles of gravel road resurfacing, bridge work, culvert installation and replacement, parking lot and broad-based dip installation.
“The road improvements underway at Bill Sladyk Wildlife Management Area are designed to give all hunters—as well as all wildlife watchers, hikers, birders, anglers, and other outdoors-people—fair access to public land, while also making sure that these uses remain compatible with sustaining the healthy habitats and the diversity and abundance of wildlife that make this property special,” Commissioner of Fish and Wildlife Christopher Herrick said.
According to the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department’s website, the work being done affects the roads located north and west of Ben Cole Clearing to include the North, South and West roads. Portions of the Hurricane Road will also be improved with gravel resurfacing. The East Road, located just past the gravel pit after crossing the Coaticook Brook bridge will be involved for the first half mile from the Camp Road.
This project will use one-time funds provided by the Vermont Legislature and is required to be completed by the end of 2022. Most roads will remain open during construction, but drivers are warned to use caution and plan ahead for possible delayed travel. Work is expected to be completed by mid-November, barring unexpected contingencies, with the goal to be done by the start of the regular 16-day deer season, which is November 12.
The project has garnished mixed reviews, with some believing that it will harm the conservation efforts of the land and take away from the natural beauty of the area.
“As the road improvement work commenced this fall, concerns were expressed by adjoining landowners and members of the public regarding potential impacts to wetlands and other habitats, rogue public access onto adjacent landowner properties, and potential changes to the general character of the WMA,” Appleton said.
“It is a beautiful and peaceful place to to hike,” Karla Braunesreither said. “There are no bicycles even allowed on the trails in order to preserve the beauty, wildlife and waterways.”
Braunesreither, a landowner that borders the west side and a herbalist, says she has done what she can to protect the neighboring wetlands since moving to Holland.
“There have been trails made years ago that are overgrown with grass and moss that allow for people to access the beauty of this place,” she continued. “I am strongly against putting in gravel roads on these trails to allow people to drive through this place. I know some might say that it will be easier to access the beauty, but the problem with that is that it is only beautiful because it has been mostly untouched for so many years. This land may be owned by the state but it belongs to the trees, plants, animals, and fish that live there.”
“It is important for the public to understand that the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department owns and manages 101 WMAs around the state and manages road improvement projects on these lands every year,” Appleton said. “In other words, we have a great deal of experience managing these sorts of road maintenance and improvement projects with the health of the environment in mind and in accordance with our mission to conserve Vermont’s plants, fish, wildlife and their habitats for the people of Vermont.
“In this case, hunters, anglers, bird watchers, hikers and others will benefit from improved access to Bill Sladyk WMA,” Appleton continued. “The roads will also benefit improved access for habitat management purposes by the Agency of Natural Resources.”
Braunesreither says she has sought out the help of neighbors to stop the project from “destroying any more of the beauty that so many have come to love.”
According to Braunesreither, a public hearing was held on the matter. Braunesreither says that the Fish & Wildlife Department brought up the project idea but was “shot down” by everyone who spoke up and didn’t support putting the gravel roads in.
“Our neighbors left the meeting under the impression they were not going to do the project since no one was in favor of it,” Braunesreither said. “We find out in October they had started work on the project. They did not notify the town of Holland which a large portion of the WMA resides in. They did not notify adjacent land owners, and they did not notify the VAST trail club (Drift Dusters) who maintain and use the trails they are graveling. I am not sure who or how the decision was made but it did not include the people that it impacts.”
She added that there is only one access point from the west side of the WMA which goes to Holland Pond so the only other way to reach the trails from the west side is through her property.
“We’ve had quite a few people try to go through our property to then drive on the trails in various types of vehicles. My husband and I have done our very best to prevent any of these vehicles from entering those trails that are meant for foot traffic only. Now the Fish and Wildlife department has decided they want to dump gravel on trails which previously had no gravel to make roads on class 2 protected wetlands. It’s stated in the wetlands rules that ‘roads [are to be] used solely for silvicultural purposes.’ They do not need to dump tons of gravel in to the wetlands to accomplish this.”
“These road improvements, as explained in the Border Management Unit Long Range Management Plan, have been reviewed by experts from all three departments within the Agency of Natural Resources to ensure that streams, wetlands and other sensitive habitats are not negatively affected,” Appleton said. “The project was reviewed and approved by the Department of Environmental Conservation’s Wetlands Program. The project will not affect the use of the VAST trails by VAST or other members of the public.”
The WMA as a whole will remain open to the public during construction. Most affected sections of roadway will remain open as well, but drivers should use caution and may be delayed at times. Most of the construction activity is planned to be completed by the start of the regular November deer rifle season.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.