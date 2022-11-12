Bill Sladyk WMA Undergoing Road Improvement Project; Community Members Have Expressed Concern
A road in the Bill Sladyk Wildlife Management Area. (VTF&W photo)

The Bill Sladyk Wildlife Management Area (WMA) is undergoing a significant road improvement project with plans of completion by the end of the calendar year.

The roadwork is part of an approved Agency of Natural Resources Long Range Management Plan for the Border Management Unit which include Bill Sladyk WMA, Averill Mountain WMA and Black Turn Brook State Forest.

