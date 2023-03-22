Bill Stenger Released From Prison
FILE - In this Sept. 27, 2012 file photo, Bill Stenger, right, president, co-owner and CEO of Jay Peak Resort and co-owner of Burke Mountain Resort, speaks alongside Gov. Peter Shumlin during an event in Newport, Vt., announcing a series of economic development proposals for northern Vermont. Following several delays, developers expect to break ground in May 2015 on a new bio-technology plant in Newport as part of the development led by Stenger and partner Ariel Quiros. (AP Photo/The Caledonian Record, Robin Smith, File)

Bill Stenger, former president of Jay Peak resort, has been released from prison after serving just over ten months of an 18-month sentence for his role in a massive foreign investor fraud case.

The 73-year-old businessman pleaded guilty in August 2021 to submitting a false document in 2015 as part of the Jay Peak Biomedical Research Park EB-5 investment project. He was ordered to pay $250,000 in restitution to 36 investors.

