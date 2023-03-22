Bill Stenger Released From Prison

FILE - In this Sept. 27, 2012 file photo, Bill Stenger, right, president, co-owner and CEO of Jay Peak Resort and co-owner of Burke Mountain Resort, speaks alongside Gov. Peter Shumlin during an event in Newport, Vt., announcing a series of economic development proposals for northern Vermont. Following several delays, developers expect to break ground in May 2015 on a new bio-technology plant in Newport as part of the development led by Stenger and partner Ariel Quiros. (AP Photo/The Caledonian Record, Robin Smith, File)
Bill Stenger, former president of Jay Peak resort, has been released from prison after serving just over ten months of an 18-month sentence for his role in a massive foreign investor fraud case.
The 73-year-old businessman pleaded guilty in August 2021 to submitting a false document in 2015 as part of the Jay Peak Biomedical Research Park EB-5 investment project. He was ordered to pay $250,000 in restitution to 36 investors.
Stenger helped develop businesses in the Northeast Kingdom in connection with the immigration enhancement program. He was sentenced on April 14, 2022, and was expected to be released after 15 months. Stenger was freed early and will be under federal supervision for three years.
In December 2022, Stenger alleged in an affidavit that the state was aware of the fraud but allowed it to proceed due to the economic impact of the EB-5 projects. He claimed he was unaware of the fraud and would have alerted law enforcement had he known.
Ariel Quiros, the former owner of Jay Peak and mastermind of the EB-5 fraud scheme in Vermont, was sentenced to five years in prison. Quiros pleaded guilty in August 2020 to multiple felony charges, including wire fraud and money laundering. William Kelly, a Quiros business partner, was sentenced to 18 months in prison and pleaded guilty in June 2021 to conspiring in a multi-year wire fraud scheme.
The AnC Vermont project aimed to raise $110 million from 220 immigrant investors for a biotechnology facility in Newport. The facility was never constructed, and approximately 169 investors lost about $85 million.
