Bill Stenger Seeks Relief From Restitution
Bill Stenger (File Photo)

The former president of Jay Peak resort is asking the federal court to strike a $250,000 restitution order in his EB-5 fraud case because he says newly provided evidence shows Vermont officials failed to act when told about serious investment problems for a proposed bio-medical facility in Newport.

Defense lawyers for William Stenger of Newport say in court records that state documents finally made available last month clearly confirm earlier beliefs that Vermont authorities were alerted in early 2015 about financial concerns by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

