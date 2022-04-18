The Vermont Senate unanimously passed H.556 on Tuesday, April 5th. The bill exempts land owned by Vermont recognized Native American tribes from state and municipal property taxes. It recognizes the historic wrong committed when stewardship of this land was taken from the Abenaki. It would reduce property taxes the state receives by less than $9K annually, with much larger benefits to Native tribes.
The bill now goes to Governor Phil Scott’s desk for his signature and would take effect July 1st, if signed. According to Jason Maulucci, Scott’s spokesperson, the Governor supports the bill and will likely sign it into law.
Reps. Katherine Sims, Tiffany Bluemle, and Jessica Brumsted and others introduced the bill in the House of Representatives in February. “The bill recognizes the historic wrong committed when stewardship of this land was taken from the Abenaki by providing a statewide and municipal property tax exemption,” said Rep. Katherine Sims, D-Craftsbury. “It’s an important next step after the Eugenics apology from last year and the free access to hunting and fishing rights from last session.” The Vermont Commission on Native American Affairs and representatives from the four state recognized tribes collaborated with lawmakers to draft this bill.
The tax exemption would apply to four properties, including the Nulhegan Abenaki tribal forest in Barton; Wantastegok Natami, which is Elnu Abenaki land in Brattleboro; the Abenaki Nation of Missisquoi’s tribal building in Swanton; and Brunswick Springs, which is sacred Missisquoi land. Missisquoi Chief Richard Menard said tax relief would allow his tribe members to buy new maintenance equipment and make repairs for their tribal building.
The tax exemption also allows the tax savings “to help uplift our people” with food security and other crucial needs, according to Don Stevens, chief of the Nulhegan Band of the Coosuk-Abenaki Nation. He continued that one of the most important benefits of the bill for the tribes is that it will help them acquire land without overburdening their finances with property taxes. “It’s really a moral issue about not having us pay the taxes,” he said, “It’s the right thing to do” .
Full list of Sponsors of the Bill:
Rep. Katherine Sims, Rep. Tiffany Bluemle, Rep, Jessica Brumsted, Rep. Peter Anthony, Rep. Mathew Birong, Rep. Seth Bongartz, Rep. Jana Brumsted, Rep. Kevin Christie, Rep. Brian Cina, Rep. John O’Brien, Rep. Carol Ode, Rep. Barbera Rachelson, Rep. Mari Cordes, Rep. Leslie Goldman, Rep. John Killacky, Rep. Michael Mrowicki, Rep. Gabrielle Stebbins, Rep. Thomas Stevens, Rep. Heather Surprenant, Rep. Joseph “Chip” Troiano, Rep. Rebecca White, Rep. Dane Whitman, Rep. Theresa Wood, Rep. Michael Yantachka.
