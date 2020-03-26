Bill To Prohibit Landfills Near State Parks Passes NH House

Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
A house bill seeking to prohibit new landfills within two miles of a state park in New Hampshire passed the state House of Representatives last week and is now headed to the New Hampshire Senate. Walking past the vote count on the electronic board above is Paul Smith, clerk of the New Hampshire House of Representatives. (Photo courtesy by Tim Egan)
A bill supported by local lawmakers and some North Country residents that seeks to prohibit landfills beside state parks overwhelmingly passed the New Hampshire House of Representatives and will now go before the New Hampshire Senate.
House Bill 1319, whose prime sponsor is state Rep. Elaine French, D-Littleton, passed March 12 in a 189-123 bipartisan roll call vote after state Rep. Peter Bixby, D-Stafford, proposed a floor amendment that defines state and national parks for the purposes of prohibiting the siting of new landfills.
