Bill To Restrict Out-Of-State Trash Sees Support At Hearing
State Sen. Donovan Fenton, D-Keene, is sponsoring a landfill-related bill that went to a Senate committee hearing at the New Hampshire statehouse on Wednesday could have an impact on the North Country.

A Senate bill that seeks to prohibit the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services from granting permits to any future “unlimited service area landfills” unless they meet certain requirements saw support, as well as opposition from DES, during a public hearing at the statehouse on Wednesday.

Senate Bill 159, sponsored by state Sen. Donovan Fenton, D-Keene, would require DES to deny a permit for the construction of a new landfill or an “unlimited service area landfill,” excluding the expansion of existing landfills unless the department decided that the permit application is consistent with New Hampshire’s solid waste management plan that was updated in 2022 and is consistent with RSA 149-M:29, the state’s solid waste management statute.

