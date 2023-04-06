Bill Would Allow Piermont Families To Chip In For Academy Tuition

PIERMONT — The PreK-8 Piermont School District sets a tuition cap of $19,800 to send its high school students elsewhere.
St. Johnsbury Academy charges roughly $1,000 more than that.
Regulations do not allow Piermont families to cover excess costs, but proposed legislation would change that.
HB 275 would allow families across New Hampshire to pay the difference when a receiving school charges more than the sending town is willing to pay.
Primary sponsor Rep. Rick Ladd, R-Haverhill, told the Senate Education Committee on Wednesday the bill would replace a patchwork of local guidelines with a uniform state policy.
“Over the years, some communities throughout New Hampshire have questioned if a parent can pay the tuition difference for a child to attend a locally approved tuition school if that school’s annual tuition cost increases beyond the sending district’s tuition policy or tuition cap. Some districts allow a parent to pay the difference, while some do not. Differing opinions have brought about the need for legislative resolution,” Ladd said.
The House Education Committee was divided along party lines and sent HB 275 to the House with no recommendation. The bill cleared the House floor, 201-181.
The Senate Education Committee’s vote to recommend is pending.
As written, the bill would address a situation in Piermont where three students began attending St. Johnsbury Academy before the tuition rate increased but a fourth was denied due to the tuition cap issue.
“Now we have students in that same family, where three of them are going [to St. Johnsbury Academy] and the next one wants to go where the others went to school. The transportation is already taken care of. But [tuition is] above the cap, so she can’t go,” Ladd said.
According to Ladd, the school district balked at the idea of allowing families to pay the difference, because of equity issues.
Those concerns were shared by Reps. Linda Tanner and Hope Damon during testimony Wednesday. They worried HB 275 catered to families with means and widened social divides.
“It creates further inequity in our educational system,” Damon said. “It means that only the families who have the socioeconomic status to be able to pay the balance of tuition get to do that, and all the other families — which are most families — do not have their options.”
Tanner and Damon also questioned if legislation that would further support the flow of public education dollars to private schools was in the state’s best interests.
“I think it’s really important that the public money we pay as taxes locally goes to public schools and goes to local public school boards,” Tanner said, noting that private schools are not bound by the same requirements as public schools for special education services, disability access, discrimination laws, and so on.
She opposed tuition agreements with private schools who can “pick and choose which kids they’re allowing [in].”
However, Ladd said, in Piermont’s case, there are approximately four approved receiving high schools — Oxbow, Rivendell, Theford Academy, Woodsville, and SJA — all of which deliver the full range of services required to support an “adequate education” under New Hampshire law.
Students choose which high school based on its offerings, its culture, and its match with their interests. They also choose based on practical matters such as transportation.
HB 257 would have impacts beyond Piermont.
St. Johnsbury Academy currently has 59 New Hampshire students, most from Monroe and Bath.
For more information visit: https://www.gencourt.state.nh.us/bill_Status/billinfo.aspx?id=156&inflect=2
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.