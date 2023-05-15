Bill Would Extend Moratorium On Casino Machines To Mid-2026
Greg Carlin, a casino developer proposing a mixed-use casino in Littleton, takes questions from residents during a listening session on Wednesday. (Photo by Robert Blechl)

LITTLETON — While local approvals will likely not be required, a Senate bill that seeks to extend the moratorium on the granting of licenses for historical horse racing machines by another two years could mean that the mixed-use casino proposed for Littleton wouldn’t be able to operate until after mid-2026, or at least the machine component of the operation.

During an informational session on Wednesday, Greg Carlin, of Chicago, who created G2 Gaming LLC to explore opportunities in New Hampshire following the legalization of HHR machines in 2021, presented his plan, which entails 150 to 200 HHR machines, which are similar to slot machines, and 15 to 20 table games, like roulette and blackjack, in the building that currently houses Staples along Meadow Street.

