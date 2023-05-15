Bill Would Extend Moratorium On Casino Machines To Mid-2026

LITTLETON — While local approvals will likely not be required, a Senate bill that seeks to extend the moratorium on the granting of licenses for historical horse racing machines by another two years could mean that the mixed-use casino proposed for Littleton wouldn’t be able to operate until after mid-2026, or at least the machine component of the operation.
During an informational session on Wednesday, Greg Carlin, of Chicago, who created G2 Gaming LLC to explore opportunities in New Hampshire following the legalization of HHR machines in 2021, presented his plan, which entails 150 to 200 HHR machines, which are similar to slot machines, and 15 to 20 table games, like roulette and blackjack, in the building that currently houses Staples along Meadow Street.
Carlin said he is looking at a 12- to 18-month time frame following the signing of the lease with the property owner. To date, no signing has occurred.
Under the current HHR law, a moratorium on granting HRR licenses expires in July 2024, but Senate Bill 51, which passed both the New Hampshire Senate and the House of Representatives by wide margins and could reach the governor’s desk in the coming months, would extend that moratorium to July 2026.
Under SB 51, only entities which held a game operating license in May 2020 can apply for an HHR license.
In New Hampshire, there are currently 16 charitable gaming licenses, each of which is granted for a particular municipality,
“They are not allowed to do [the HHR machines] yet,” state Rep. Susan Almy, D-Lebanon, a ranking member of the House Ways and Means Committee who unanimously supported SB 51, said Monday. “They would not be allowed to do it until 2024. Everybody is hoping in the Senate and House that we can get the two-year extension on that moratorium. The two years is justified by the fact that it took almost two years to get through the regulations that they needed start up. The justification of the original moratorium was we need a couple of years of operation to see how this is going to go before we open it up to everybody.”
Of the 16 charitable gaming licenses, one (The Brook in Seabrook) already has HHR machines and eight have begun the permitting process for the machines, said Almy.
If SB 51 is signed by the governor, the moratorium extension to mid-2026 would keep the number of licenses as is and they cannot be moved out of the municipalities that they’re in, she said.
The rationale is that the existing casinos, other than The Brook, are still struggling through the licensing and other processes, said Almy.
In addition to extending the moratorium, SB 51, whose prime sponsor is state Sen. Lou D’Allesandro, D-Manchester, would establish a commission to study charitable gaming and the impact of HHRs on revenues for charities (unlike many other states, New Hampshire requires certain percentages of gaming revenue to go to nonprofit organizations) and would appropriate $250,000 to the New Hampshire Lottery Commission for the study.
The commission would examine how charities are selected and if a uniform process should exist, if the state should implement a limit on the number of charitable gaming locations, and if charging rent to the charities is necessary with historic horse racing.
Under the bill, the commission would gather various stakeholders to address the questions and ensure that those involved have a voice that will result in recommendations benefiting all stakeholders.
The commission would monitor the benefits of HHRs to charities to determine whether additional licenses for machines would increase or reduce revenues to charities and it would examine whether host communities should share in proceeds of any charitable gaming establishment.
Carlin and his team are studying several bills in the statehouse, Scott Tranchemontagne, spokesman for the Littleton casino proposal, said Monday.
“We are currently monitoring all of the legislation relating to charitable gaming that’s pending before the New Hampshire legislature,” he said. “We appreciated hearing from interested community members at the listening session last week and we are continuing our due diligence process. As mentioned last week, there are many variables that could impact our timing and our decision to move forward.”
