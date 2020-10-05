NEWPORT CITY — A lawsuit by Christine Billis over her conviction for manslaughter continues in Orleans Superior Court’s civil division even as she awaits sentencing next door in the criminal court on a new conviction of domestic assault.

Billis, now 53, of Barton was sentenced in 2012 to manslaughter for driving her car into a tree in Sept. 22, 2009, killing her passenger, husband Charles. She was first charged with first degree murder before cutting a deal and pleading guilty to the reduced charge of manslaughter.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments