After being suspended for more than a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, bingo is back at the Ingerson-Smith American Legion Post 41 in Whitefield, N.H.
The weekly game began June 2 and will continue each Wednesday at 6 p.m.
Doors open at 4 p.m.
The post is located at 44 Littleton Road/Route 116. For more information, call (603) 837-3173.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.