After being suspended for more than a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, bingo is back at the Ingerson-Smith American Legion Post 41 in Whitefield, N.H.

The weekly game began June 2 and will continue each Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Doors open at 4 p.m.

The post is located at 44 Littleton Road/Route 116. For more information, call (603) 837-3173.

