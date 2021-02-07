Are you a resident of the Northeast Kingdom or North Country? Do you love birds and/or helping scientific researchers gather data?
And does your house, office, woodlot, school, or other location have any sort of view of the sky or surrounding area?
If so, you might be a great candidate to host a Motus receiver station, also known as a Motus tower, to help local and international researchers study birds and insects.
Right now, eligible property owners can have the tower paid for and installed free of charge, thanks to a large grant from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS).
Jason Hill, a quantitative ecologist with the Vermont Center for Ecostudies (VCE), says the towers are an invaluable, easy, and, with the help of the grant, potentially a free way for citizens to provide researchers like himself with “unbelievably valuable data.”
“It’s basically like you being on your rooftop watching for birds and dragonflies and butterflies passing by your house or barn 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” he said. “Except you’re actually asleep in your bed, drinking coffee or watching the Mandalorian.”
A What Tower?
Motus towers are named for the Latin word for movement or motion.
The Motus Wildlife Tracking System was established in 2013 by Birds Canada. The rapidly-expanding network includes around 1,000 stations worldwide that acquire movement data on small animals.
There are many different types of technology used to track animals, and trackers themselves range in size from large collars to tiny Motus “nanotags.” However, the accuracy of the technology and the size of the animal it’s able to ride along with vary wildly.
“Really large birds are strong enough and heavy enough that they can wear GPS collars,” said Hill. “For small wildlife, that’s just not possible.”
Hill, in charge of VCE’s Motus efforts, likens the system of Motus nanotags and towers to an E-ZPass in your car.
“Instead of you carrying around this giant battery that’s broadcasting your location to E-ZPass towers or something, you have this tiny battery that lasts a decade on your E-ZPass and it’s powered on [only] when you go through an E-ZPass station,” he said. “It’s like an on-demand power system.”
Motus nanotags are very lightweight, some weighing just 1/200th of an ounce.
“They can even go on beetles and dragonflies and butterflies,” Hill said.
Biologists from New Hampshire Audubon, a big Motus tower proponent, will use the smallest nanotags to track the fall movements of monarch butterflies. Monarchs have suffered large population declines and, in mid-December, the USFWS announced that listing the monarch as endangered or threatened was “warranted.”
Hill says the towers provide brand new migratory information on many dozens of species, including the butterflies.
“For monarchs and for birds, understanding their movements is critical to conserving them and preventing their extinction,” said Hill.
The downside of the Motus system, however, is that animals have to pass within 15 miles, or 10 km, of an established tower to be tracked.
“The data you get is limited by how many towers there are on the landscape,” Hill said.
Currently, most Motus towers are concentrated on the coast.
“The coast attracts a lot of our animals, from monarchs to migrating birds [which] get funneled or fly along the coast. So that makes sense,” Hill said. “But for the animals that start off and return to areas in interior New England, or migrate down the spine of the Appalachians, those coastal towers don’t do a great job of picking up their movements.”
This is why the current USFWS grant that Hill and N.H. Audubon are promoting focuses on installing towers in parts of interior New England.
USFWS Grant
The previously-mentioned grant is worth $998,000, matched by $355,500 in private funds. The grant, announced in April 2020, will pay for 50 new Motus towers to be installed in interior New England between then and 2022 by a consortium of resource agencies and conservation nonprofits.
Specifically, the grant will pay for towers located on or near four “arbitrary green lines,” or “invisible fences,” that have been drawn across New England.
Hill says the lines are a “concentrated effort to plan out where the towers are going to be, instead of randomly locating them across the landscape.”
A tower can be proposed anywhere, but sites closer to those green lines “for this particular grant” will have an easier time being selected.
The northernmost green line runs east to west, from Maine to just north of Berlin, Lancaster, and Lyndonville to just south of Craftsbury and beyond.
“If we had lots of towers along those green lines and you tagged a bird somewhere in interior New England … with the existing towers of the coast and the proposed areas of concentrated towers along those green lines you’d have a really good chance of picking up at least a couple of different times and locations when an animal passes through,” said Hill.
Hill and Carol Foss, senior advisor for science and policy at N.H. Audubon, advise interested landowners to propose any site, even if it’s not near the lines.
“Your property may not be a great fit in this round of grants, but in two or three years another opportunity could come up,” said Hill.
Landowners always have the option of paying for their own tower or finding funding through a local non-profit.
“A number of folks have approached us about installing stations that are not necessarily in the geographic lines that we’re aiming for, and they have found private funding to do stations as well,” said Foss. “We’re helping them with siting and ordering equipment … we’re contracting with them outside of the grant.”
In the past, many individual landowners or organizations have paid for a Motus tower outright or had a local non-profit help them fund raise. Hill says that participation in this and other “citizen science” efforts have grown incredibly in recent years.
“[People] just really like the idea of directly contributing,” said Hill.
Motus Data: Incredibly Important For Researchers
Hill published three different scientific papers last year using three different types of tracking data.
“People like me, we [usually] tag those animals with these little teeny stickers with hopes that someone else recovers them somewhere on the migration routes … but the numbers of recoveries are just minuscule,” Hill said. “It’s a needle in a haystack when you find an animal that’s been tagged by somebody else. But Motus towers dramatically improve the chances that one of those tagged animals get picked up somewhere else.”
Hill says Motus towers are especially important with regards to climate change.
“We expect climate change to affect where animals breed on the landscape and where they spend the winter,” he said. “But we also expect climate change to affect how animals move across the landscape.”
“[Their movements are] really just difficult to understand without systems like Motus,” he continued. “It’s difficult to quantify where the important stop-over areas are for different species and how those are being affected by humans modifying the landscape, and climate change.”
“All of this tracking data that we’re able to compile is putting us in a really strong position to be able to manage and conserve these populations in the future.”
Hill notes that each month new research studies document the actual migratory routes of birds for the first time.
“Some of the birds that I have actually put those tags on and studied, like grasshopper sparrows, do migrate basically due north and due south,” he said. “But there are lots of species that migrate in these huge east-west swings before turning south or north.”
“Upland sandpipers are another species that I’ve tracked and published a paper last year documenting their first migration routes with these technologies,” Hill continued. “They follow very complicated curving migration routes.”
Hill notes that New England birds go all over the place.
“A number of birds we have here also do transatlantic flights: blackpoll warblers, which breed in high elevation areas around here fly southward to the Gulf of Maine and then fly for a couple of days over the water to the Caribbean, instead of going down the coast,” he said.
“It’s all really diverse and a lot of the larger birds like owls and birds of prey and great blue herons do all kinds of weird stuff,” Hill said. “It’s just fascinating.”
Tower Details: Cost, Ideal Locations, Grant Process
Towers can range in cost and size. Some are put up for as little as just under $1,000, according to Hill.
However, according to Todd Alleger, of the Northeast Motus Collaboration and Willistown Conservation Trust, most of the towers as part of the USFWS grant will cost roughly about $5,000 to $6,000 for equipment and installation. Alleger is serving as the siting and installation technician for the project.
According to Hill, towers can range from six-foot arrays on top of a barn or decommissioned telephone pole to a 30-foot, stand-alone tower with guidelines in the middle of a field.
“It all depends what folks have [or don’t have already] in order to get [the Motus receiver] up in the air safely,” said Alleger.
An ideal site is one with a view.
For example, an old fire tower, high hayfield, or woodlot with a log landing on top of a hill would work great.
A house or barn on top of a hill also are ideal sites.
“The goal is as good of a view of the sky and surrounding landscape as is possible,” said Alleger.
Even the side of a hill is fine.
“A view in three directions is great,” said Alleger.
And that’s just for stand-alone towers.
“A lot of HAM radio enthusiasts get really excited about this project because it’s a similar technology,” said Alleger. “A lot of them have already gone through the effort of putting up a tower on their properties, so they can be really helpful.
Site suggestions come from landowners. However, Foss and her team have been known to spot a potential site on the map and reach out to the owner.
Once a possible site has been identified, Alleger looks at the property from Google Earth.
“If the location seems like it’d work for us, we’d get in touch,” he said. “They’d have to invite me over for an afternoon and we’d poke around and see if we could find a good site.”
Then, if all looks good, a tower is put up in a day or weekend.
Landowners can be involved as little or as much as they want.
“Some people love this and they want to be all hands-on,” said Alleger. “Some people would rather just let it be up in a back field and not have to worry about it. It can be either one of those: we’re prepared to handle all of it.”
“Really all they would be asked to do is host some equipment for at least five years, and, hopefully, let us know if something goes wrong,” he continued.
Everything is paid for by the grant.
However, for sites close to an existing power source, it’s easiest to plug an extension cord into a household outlet if the landowner is willing to let their power be tapped into.
“It takes about the cost to power a light bulb for a day for each animal that travels past,” explained Hill.
For sites with no close power supply, the grant will pay for a little solar panel to go on the tower.
Northeast Kingdom And North Country Locations
Hill, Foss and Alleger are looking for landowners in the NEK and North Country.
“Obviously, there are not as many people and it’s going to be difficult to find suitable locations, as well as property owners that are interested and willing to host the towers,” said Hill.
However, Alleger was up in the North Country looking at two potential sites in Coös County this past week.
“If all goes well with those two sites we’re really going to be looking more to in the Northeast Kingdom,” said Foss on Feb. 3. “We really don’t have anything lined up there yet.”
One Motus tower at the Silvio O. Conte National Wildlife Refuge in the NEK is “likely going ahead,” but not as part of the grant.
Only two towers have gone up as part of the grant so far, according to Foss: the first was put up in Stoddard, N.H. in November. Another went up in mid-January on the library roof at Phillips Exeter Academy in Exeter, N.H.
Few Existing North Country Towers
Four Motus towers were installed at the Hubbard Brook Experimental Forest in Woodstock and Thornton, N.H., in 2019. Those towers were part of a project studying black-throated blue warblers.
Only one tower exists north of those four: a tower was built in Dixville, N.H. on private logging land in 2019.
Rusty blackbirds in that area have been studied by N.H. Audubon since 2009, according to Foss.
A tower, funded by a Mid-Atlantic Motus tower grant, was installed to track breeding rusty blackbirds. N.H. Audubon reached out to Wagner Forest Management, who oversees the site, to make the tower happen.
Hill hopes chosen sites will be up and running by the time the snow melts, but all will depend on the quality of the proposals. The sooner you sign up, the better.
More information can be found on the https://vtecostudies.org/blog/host-a-motus-tower-on-your-property-and-help-track-tagged-wildlife/.
The tracking information generated by the towers is publicly accessible at motus.org.
