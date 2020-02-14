Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
This Dec. 30, 2019, photo taken by a U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent and released by the U.S. Attorney's Office shows a few of seven parrots allegedly smuggled into the United States at Derby Line, Vt. Jafet Rodriguez, of Pennsylvania, was arrested and is due in federal court Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, in Burlington, Vt., to face charges he smuggled seven parrots into the United States by carrying them across the Quebec-Vermont border at Derby Line. (U.S. Attorney's Office via AP)
This Dec. 30, 2019, still image from U.S. Government surveillance video released by the U.S. Attorney's Office shows a subject retrieving a bag from a vehicle after illegally walking across the border, marked by the potted plants, from the United States into Canada near the Haskell Free Library in Derby Line, Vt. Jafet Rodriguez, of Pennsylvania, was arrested and is due in federal court Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, in Burlington, Vt., to face charges he smuggled seven parrots into the United States by carrying them across the Quebec-Vermont border in Derby Line. (U.S. Attorney's Office via AP)
BURLINGTON – A Hazleton, Penn. man has been charged with smuggling seven exotic parrots into the United States near the Haskell Free Library and Opera House in Derby Line, which straddles the Vermont-Quebec international border.
Jafet Rodriguez, 39, appeared in federal court in Burlington on Thursday afternoon to face a felony charge that he violated the Endangered Species Act by concealing the birds when he entered the United States with them on Dec. 30. No plea was requested or entered.
