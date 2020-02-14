BURLINGTON – A Hazleton, Penn. man has been charged with smuggling seven exotic parrots into the United States near the Haskell Free Library and Opera House in Derby Line, which straddles the Vermont-Quebec international border.

Jafet Rodriguez, 39, appeared in federal court in Burlington on Thursday afternoon to face a felony charge that he violated the Endangered Species Act by concealing the birds when he entered the United States with them on Dec. 30. No plea was requested or entered.

