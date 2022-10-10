Bishop Ordains Tom Lovett As Catholic Church Deacon

Tom Lovett, second from left, is ordained a permanent deacon Sunday, Oct. 8 in Burlington. Fourth from left is Burlington Catholic Bishop Christopher J. Coyne. (Contributed photo)

BURLINGTON — Former St. Johnsbury Academy Headmaster Tom Lovett was one of seven men ordained on Saturday by Burlington Catholic Bishop Christopher J. Coyne to serve as permanent deacons in Vermont.

The ordination ceremony occurred at a special morning Mass at St. Joseph Cathedral in Burlington. Lovett was ordained as part of the Corpus Christi Parish based in St. Johnsbury.

