Bishop Ordains Tom Lovett As Catholic Church Deacon

BURLINGTON — Former St. Johnsbury Academy Headmaster Tom Lovett was one of seven men ordained on Saturday by Burlington Catholic Bishop Christopher J. Coyne to serve as permanent deacons in Vermont.
The ordination ceremony occurred at a special morning Mass at St. Joseph Cathedral in Burlington. Lovett was ordained as part of the Corpus Christi Parish based in St. Johnsbury.
Information shared about the ordination event notes that deacons exercise service to the church and to the people of God through a three-fold ministry: word, liturgy and charity.
As ministers of the word, deacons serve as evangelizers and teachers. As ministers of the liturgy, they assist not only the priest at the altar but also the gathered assembly throughout the liturgy.
Deacons may preside at other liturgical functions such as baptisms, weddings, funerals, Benediction of the Blessed Sacrament, Sunday celebrations in the absence of a priest and bringing communion to the sick and homebound.
As ministers of charity, the deacon is out in the world – bringing the ministry and presence of the church to those who need it, according to the press release about the ceremony.
The new deacons are involved in numerous activities including a hot meal program, respect life ministry, Knights of Columbus, education, visits to the elderly, social justice/social ministry and parish life.
