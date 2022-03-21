LANCASTER — How do you remodel a 120-year old building.
Developer Robert Wisnouckas has an answer.
“It’s one step at a time,” he said.
Wisnouckas, 44, is six months into renovating the long-dormant Allard Block located in the heart of King Square.
The Whitefield native entered into a sales agreement with the previous owner last year. If all goes according to plan, the three-story, 8,900-square-foot building will house up to nine short-term rental units and two street-level retail spaces.
It will be a long and arduous process. The building has been empty for 20 years, the plumbing and electrical systems must be overhauled, and the interior needs extensive work.
However, Wisnouckas is not deterred.
He described the immense undertaking as a labor of love.
“The amount of work is phenomenal but I have the elbow grease,” he said. “For me, it’s fulfilling.”
AIRBNB
Wisnouckas already operates four AirBNB units in Whitefield.
Three are at his home, the other is at his mother’s home.
He grew to love AirBNB while traveling across the country and around the world, because of the unique experience they offer.
“I’ve used AirBNB and it’s fantastic because you can stay in someone’s house, or a different location that’s not cookie cutter,” he said.
Through his AirBNB rentals, Wisnouckas provides people with concierge services. A professional guide, he understands the needs of outdoor enthusiasts and local visitors. He helps them to make the most of their trip, advises them on hiking, skiing and climbing outings, points them to local restaurants and tourism.
He called it a “fulfilling” way to make a living.
He views The Allard as an extension of that mission.
“The experience that [AirBNB guests] get is what they are looking for. They’re not looking for a Motel 6 experience, where they’re just getting Pizza Hut and going mini-golfing and whatever,” he said.
Drawing inspiration from his own AirBNB stays, he aims to give his guests something special.
“I know what really hits me. I want to be able to give that to other people now,” he said.
MARKETING
Wisnouckas has taken a unique approach to funding and marketing The Allard renovation.
First, he created multiple revenue streams to support the project. That includes his existing AirBNB units and the creation of King Square Coffee and Tea.
Eventually, King Square Coffee and Tea will open in the retail space at the corner of Routes 3 and 116. For now it’s a brand name, through which Wisnouckas offers a Tea of the Month program.
The teas are sourced from vendors across the country and include blends he has discovered during trips to California, Colorado, and elsewhere. They come in papier-mache boxes made to look like books, which he hand makes. They have consistently sold out every month so far.
“We thought ‘What a great way to raise money for this endeavor and also get a customer base down for when we actually open the shop?” he said.
Meanwhile, Wisnouckas and business partner Heidi Vaughn have aggressively marketed The Allard online and on social media.
There is an electronic newsletter. The Allard has a Facebook page (www.facebook.com/The-Allard-108500864957924/) for project updates. King Square Coffee and Tea has accounts on Instagram (@KingSquareCoffeeAndTea) and YouTube (www.youtube.com/channel/UClHcGkHWnD6ACykxChnjcGQ) and a website (KingSquareCoffee.com).
Wisnouckas and Vaughn have had fun with the promotion. In one video, Wisnouckas and Vaughn announced a Tea of the Month while sitting in a homemade, wood-fired hot tub (an actual bathtub heated by a wood fire) in the middle of winter.
However, not everything is high-tech.
In December, Wisnouckas created bright and festive first-floor window displays, and he place a Christmas tree in a second-floor corner window. It was a sign of the building coming back to life.
“I put my Christmas tree in the window, it just kind of looked cool. It started the buzz. Then we did these [street level] windows,” he said. “I just want to light up the whole building. How cool would that be?”
After Christmas he kept going back to Wal-Mart, waiting for Christmas trees to be put on clearance. Finally, they were.
“So I bought all these trees,” he said, pointing to more than a dozen trees stored in The Allard. “These are all going to be for next year.”
WORK TO DO
In the middle of winter, during the coldest stretch of the year, one room in The Allard had heat.
It was the first room to be renovated. Plaster walls in the living room had been patched up, the kitchen had been refurbished, and a bedroom and been completely redone with sheetrock. A chandelier, one of many old fixtures repurposed by Wisnouckas, hung in a windowed turret area offering a sweeping view of the downtown.
“This was probably the best room in the whole building,” he said of the second-floor space.
In another room, which was unheated, a pile of window frames was being stripped, repainted, and fitted with new glass panes.
In yet another chilly room, relics of a past age — cabinets, appliances, furniture and kitchenware seemingly from the 1940s or 1950s — were piled up for temporary storage. A newspaper from 1941 features the headline “Old People Don’t Count In Russia.”
Upstairs in the attic, the mess left by “20 years of pigeons” was being cleaned up.
Specialized work will be handled by licensed professionals, such as the overhaul of the building’s electrical system, and the fire department will provide guidance on code compliance issues.
To some, the sheer scope of work might be overwhelming. But Wisnouckas has experience. He previously renovated his home, a converted farmhouse and barn.
“The 10 years I spent on my house, I learned so much from that. That feeds into what I’m doing here,” he said.
He knows to be patient. To accept slow progress. And to roll with the punches.
“The only way to get there is to do it. So do it. Mess up if you have to, and then learn. Or get help,” he said. “Come in here a couple of hours every day, and before you know it there’s a whole unit. A little bit every day adds up.”
