Black Fly Organizers Plan Good Times For A Good Cause

ST. JOHNSBURY — At many outdoor events, runners and bikers are usually on their own trail.
That’s the case with this weekend’s Black Fly Run & Ride in Westmore. It involves 5K, half-marathon runs, and a separate bike route of 47.3 miles. All events are headquartered at the Little Farm at Willoughby, 856 Hinton Hill Road in Westmore.
It leaves the two groups separated and makes for two almost separate events.
Black Fly organizers Jesse Holden and Chris Gagnon don’t think it has to be that way and are putting their energies toward making the Black Fly a singular event enjoyed by all regardless of their activity.
Holden readily mentions Gagnon as an integral part of organizing events like the Black Fly, the 6-Hour Uphill Bonanza at the Lyndon Outing Club and other events.
“Absolutely,” Jesse said in May 4 conversation. “They moved up here from Boston about six years ago. He’d started the business before then, and was looking to move out of the city. Chris was a big endurance athlete down there.
“It was just like an instant connection, and eventually, we were talking and said, well why not collaborate on some of these events. We have similar energy and focus when it comes to these events. I mean if we go to maintain or clean up a trail, we finish it no matter how long the trail is or how long it might take. No talking usually, just working.”
An avid mountain biker, Gagnon has Cross Cycle Fitness & Adventures Studio in East Burke. It’s been established since he moved from Boston some six years ago. He started the Hibernator, a gravel ride in the fall in the Newark-Burke area. “That’s when I started getting my feet wet with doing the fundraising for Umbrella, and the Outing Club with the Uphill Bonanza. He helped me with that, and it’s just gone from there. It’s a good working relationship. Anything to do with running, generally I do. Chris takes care of the biking.”
Again, more than results, times or places, what Holden and Gagnon really hope to accomplish with these events, is a good time for everyone. “You just don’t see it that often, where runners, riders, endurance athletes are get ‘under one roof’ so to speak. You might not get a chance to meet these other cool folks. Everyone in these events loves the outdoors, and that’s what we want to emphasize in these events.”
With a cap of 100 for the field, 88 runners were signed up as of Thursday, Holden noted. “Chris is thinking of capping the bike field at 125 or 150,” he added. “We’re trying to keep it under 300 for total competitors.”
The barn dance that evening might indeed stoke that. Set for 6-9 p.m. at event headquarters at Little Farm at Willoughby, it features Ashley Jane’s Hootenanny, from Bethlehem, N.H. Runners and bikers will be under one roof, just as the band is “playing both kinds of music - country and western!” states the band’s website. Parking, camping etc, is all at the farm for athletes and concertgoers.
Funds for events Holden and Gagnon organize stay in the NEK, such as the food truck, refreshments and other details. Red Barn Brewery in Danville, and Kingdom Kreperie in Lyndonville are participating this year in the Black Fly
For runners, there is a 5K (3.1 mile) and half-marathon course. Bikers will be on a 47.3-mile gravel ride through the scenery of backroads in Charleston, Island Pond and elsewhere. Half-marathoners and cyclists get underway at 9 a.m., while the 5Kfield starts at 10 a.m. Under-18 races for the 5K and half-marathon are also scheduled.
