Black Fly Run Ride To Benefit Umbrella

NEK — Getting people to enjoy - and, if they like, compete in - the great outdoors is a big motivation for NEK endurance athlete Jesse Holden.
He’s organized many outdoor events, the proceeds of which have gone to local entities. What he likes most of all, he said during an April 19 conversation, is using these events to turn people on to the views and mountain air, health and scenery of the Northeast Kingdom.
Such is the case with his next event, the Black Fly Ride & Run, set for May 20 at The Little Farm At Willoughby in Westmore. Two options, 5K and half-marathon trail runs, with an option for a 50-mile gravel bike ride as well.
They’ll all begin from the same locale, the Little Farm At Willoughby, located about a mile south of North Beach on Lake Willoughby. “The Cole family, which owns the farm, allows us to use trails on their property,” Holden said during recent conversation, adding that last year’s event was held at the same place.
The day will also include a raffle, whose proceeds will go to the Umbrella organization in St. Johnsbury. “They’re kind of a go-to organization, for me, as far as doing these different events and raising money for them,” he noted. The weekend kicks off with Umbrella’s fourth annual 2023 Spring Gala, May 19, from 5:30-10 p.m. at the Alerin Barn, 1838 Spaulding Road in St. Johnsbury.
So far, 230 people have signed up for the Black Fly, including about 80 runners and 150 cyclists. Many of them, while dedicated trained athletes like Holden, are all about wanting to get outdoors first.
“People are excited to have something to look forward to,” Jesse said. “Whether you are a veteran runner or signing up for your first race, we have set up distances that will really give participants a whole NEK springtime experience. With camping available the night before and the night of the event, it’s one you will not soon forget. After pushing your body to its limits, [entrants] will finish to cheers and a welcoming, inclusive environment. After refueling your body with delicious food you will be able to kick back, listen to some live music and connect with friends old and new.”
Holden has organized several outdoor events like this before, most recently the 6-Hour Uphill Bonanza held every year at the Lyndon Outing Club. An overriding theme of all of them is the enjoyment of the amazing outdoors of the NEK.
“For these events in general - especially this one I would say - there’s a real emphasis on community: building the trail-running community but also helping out the local [at large] community,” he remarked. “We’ll have local vendors there, we have local products for prizes…it’s just an emphasis on, how can we help the local economy as well as build the [outdoors] endurance community in the area.”
The 5K course goes into Sentinel Rock State Park, “a gorgeous state park with a couple of trails that the state has worked on, with an incredible view of the lake,” Holden said. “It is steep getting up there, then [the course] - then it flattens out and becomes a trail, then comes back down.” Sentinel Rock is “a boulder about the size of this room,” he added.
The half marathon route “utilizes about five miles of trails on Little Farm At Willoughby, going up Goodwin Mountain before connecting with the back side of Bald Mountain. It goes to the top of Bald Mountain, then back down to the dirt road,” Jesse said. “It’s pretty rugged, about 3,400 feet of climbing.” The cycling route goes toward the Charleston-Island Pond area - the same route used in last year’s event, he added.
The use of Little Willoughby Farm is a big plus for the event, he noted. “It’s owned by the Cole family, and they’ve been so generous - Alan [owner Alan Cole] wants people to enjoy the land that he owns.
One finds gems such as Sentinel Rock State Park, and unknown mountain peaks most anywhere one goes in the NEK. “Honestly, I think this area is underserved with all we have here,” Jesse remarked. “This area is so ripe for trail running, endurance running, outdoors sports. We have incredible [terrain] here and I think we could do more. The people who’ve signed up are from everywhere.”
The day will be capped by a barn dance that night at the farm with a band from Franconia, N.H., Ashley Jane’s Hootenanny.
