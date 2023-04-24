Black Fly Run Ride To Benefit Umbrella

Jesse Holden, of St. Johnsbury, on Mount Pisgah on Dec. 31, 2021. Holden managed 12 summits of the Northeast Kingdom peak in a 24-hour period for a total of 49 miles of hiking, sliding and running and just over 18,000 feet of vertical gain. He also raised over $7,000 for the NEK non-profit Umbrella, which works to end gender-based violence. (Contributed photo)

NEK — Getting people to enjoy - and, if they like, compete in - the great outdoors is a big motivation for NEK endurance athlete Jesse Holden.

He’s organized many outdoor events, the proceeds of which have gone to local entities. What he likes most of all, he said during an April 19 conversation, is using these events to turn people on to the views and mountain air, health and scenery of the Northeast Kingdom.

