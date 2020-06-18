CABOT — Some backlash on social media that followed the raising of the Black Lives Matter and Rainbow pride flags outside the Cabot School in early May led to a community forum hosted this week by the Cabot School Board on Zoom.
About 20 people took part in the community meeting where the year-long process that led to a student proposal for the flags to be flown outside the PreK-12 school was detailed, including earlier, multiple opportunities for public input.
Caledonia Central Supervisory Union Superintendent Mark Tucker began the discussion by reading aloud a statement about “Why This Work Matters.”
“The discussion tonight is an example of what can happen when students who are taught to think for themselves take advantage of the privilege and power that comes from an open mind and the gift of free will, something that most of us adults gained years ago and take for granted, but often times still deny to those around us – regardless of age,” Tucker said. “This work matters because we live in a cloistered State, where only 6 percent of the population is non-white, and where a similar 6 percent of residents identify as LGBTQ. Very small numbers in a very small State, and for those of us in the 94 percent majority, it has for too long been too easy for us to look beyond the rest, to enjoy our unearned privilege, and thus pretend there is nothing wrong.”
Lisa Olson, board chair, read a statement on the board’s behalf, stressing that providing an environment that is welcoming to all is fundamental to the school’s values.
She said the board commends the efforts of the students and faculty to raise both flags to publicly stand against oppression.
Rebecca Tatischeff, incoming principal for Cabot School, expressed appreciation for the work done to bring about the flag raising. She said the events the past few weeks raise to the forefront the systemic injustice that is pervasive. “I’ve been deeply inspired and moved by the work of young people at this moment,” she said, saying the efforts of the Cabot student community to raise the flags is an important step.
“Our students have called on us in this moment,” said Tatischeff saying curriculum must include “who is missing from the story,” and to ensure that the voices of marginalized people are included for students to be able to be active citizens in a global world.
Louis “Koschei” Searles, who just graduated from Cabot School, read a paraphrased statement he shared with the newspaper, which stated, in part, “As a student body, these flags will symbolize our commitment to fostering a learning environment that is open, accepting, and equitable to all students, and where every student will see themselves represented in their curriculum. They will also be a message to students that their community supports them, that they will be safe, protected, and valued, and that their voices do matter.”
Board member Chris Tormey said he recently had “a good conversation with a community member about the flags and what we’re doing at Cabot School,” and he said it’s important for the community to have an understanding of the learning that’s happening at the school. He said people need to understand about “what’s happening at the school … and that all lives matter.”
Rita Durgin, a community member asked about how long the flags will fly and Tucker said the board decided to have newly seated boards decide that after Town Meeting each year.
She asked if other flags could also be flown, and Tucker said there is a process to follow, and the board will publish that process possibly after their next meeting.
“Why is it that they’re not flying them on a different flag pole from the American flag?” asked Durgin.
Koschei said, “These are issues that are causing the American flag to not represent all people … that was why we kind of favored putting them on the same flagpole rather than putting out a request for a second one.”
Outgoing principal Glenda Cresto said working with the students on the flag raising has been one of the most important parts of her education career.
“I have engaged with students in incredibly compelling conversations,” Cresto said. “These students have taken some of the most important, relevant and difficult questions of our time and opened dialogue with our community.”
