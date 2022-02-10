Blake Jenkins Pleads Guilty In Federal Tax Evasion Case

Blake Jenkins Sr. is now just one step away from settling the federal charges against him.
Jenkins, 60, was arrested and jailed in October of 2021 after being accused by the Internal Revenue Service of tax fraud and identity theft.
A plea agreement was filed on Jan. 21 in U.S. District Court in Burlington and on Thursday Jenkins appeared for a change of plea hearing in front of U.S. District Court Judge William K. Sessions III.
U.S. District Court
Jenkins pleaded guilty to three of the seven pending counts against him including two counts of evading taxes and one count of identity theft. Judge Sessions accepted the guilty pleas and scheduled a sentencing hearing for June 6 at 10:30 a.m.
Jenkins, who owns and operates Blake Jenkins Painting Inc. in St. Johnsbury, remains on pre-trial release subject to federal conditions.
Jenkins was indicted by a federal grand jury on Oct. 5, 2021, and pleaded not guilty to the charges.
According to court documents, Jenkins is accused by the Internal Revenue Service of avoiding federal social security and Medicare taxes by paying some of his employees in cash and writing payroll checks that he labeled as non-wage expenses such as equipment repair, rental fees and materials.
Jenkins has also been accused of committing identity theft by using someone else’s identity as part of his alleged efforts to avoid paying federal taxes.
Before reaching an agreement with the government, Jenkins had been facing a possible sentence of up to 35 years in prison $850,000 fines.
