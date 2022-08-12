Blake Jenkins Still Fighting State Arson Case
In this file photo from October 2019, Blake Jenkins is in Caledonia Superior Court in St. Johnsbury with defense attorneys Alan Franklin, left, and John Viscido. (Photo By Todd Wellington)

St. Johnsbury businessman Blake Jenkins Sr. doesn’t have to report to federal prison until October so he’s got some time to fight a state arson charge that’s been pending against him since 2019.

Jenkins, 61, was recently convicted in U.S. District Court of evading taxes and committing identity theft while running Blake Jenkins Painting, Inc. The federal charges, brought by the Internal Revenue Service, were filed about a year after Jenkins was accused by St. Johnsbury Police of setting his daughter’s car on fire.

