Blake Jenkins Still Fighting State Arson Case

St. Johnsbury businessman Blake Jenkins Sr. doesn’t have to report to federal prison until October so he’s got some time to fight a state arson charge that’s been pending against him since 2019.
Jenkins, 61, was recently convicted in U.S. District Court of evading taxes and committing identity theft while running Blake Jenkins Painting, Inc. The federal charges, brought by the Internal Revenue Service, were filed about a year after Jenkins was accused by St. Johnsbury Police of setting his daughter’s car on fire.
Caledonia Superior Court
In 2019, Jenkins pleaded not guilty to a felony charge of 3rd-degree arson and a misdemeanor charge of operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent. But his defense attorney, Jody M. Frey, of Newport, later filed a motion asking the court to dismiss the charges against Jenkins arguing that prosecutors didn’t have enough evidence to convict him.
As of Friday, the Caledonia Superior Court calendar shows a hearing scheduled on Aug. 18 at 1 p.m. in St. Johnsbury to hear Jenkins’ request that the charges be dismissed. The case could also be settled by plea agreement or go to trial if the court does not dismiss the charges.
Attorney Frey has argued that the state cannot establish beyond a reasonable doubt that Jenkins is guilty because it cannot produce admissible evidence as to the cause of the fire.
“In order to prove a malicious fire or burning, at trial the state must present evidence as to the cause of the fire,” wrote attorney Frey in her motion. “Without that, it will be presumed the fire was of accidental or providential origin, rather than the result of criminal design.”
Jenkins’ motion to dismiss the charges is being opposed by prosecutors.
“The state agrees that there is no direct eyewitness evidence that the defendant set his daughter’s car on fire,” wrote former Caledonia County Deputy State’s Attorney Maria Byford in her opposition motion. “However, there is a plethora of circumstantial evidence.”
Jenkins’ daughter, Hailey Jenkins, told police she believed that her father had paid one of his workers to burn her car because he did not want her to move to Virginia with her boyfriend.
If convicted of both state charges, Jenkins faces a possible sentence of one to five years in prison and $1,500 in fines.
Jenkins was recently sentenced to serve one year and one day in federal prison after being convicted on the federal charges.
