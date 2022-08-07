Blake Jenkins To Serve Federal Prison Sentence Close To Home

It looks like St. Johnsbury businessman Blake Jenkins Sr. will be serving his prison sentence in northern New Hampshire.
Jenkins, 61, has been convicted in U.S. District Court of evading taxes and committing identity theft and was sentenced last week to serve one year and one day in federal prison.
According to court documents made public last week, Judge William K. Sessions III said he doesn’t think Jenkins is a security risk and has recommended that he serve his time as close to St. Johnsbury as possible.
U.S. District Court
“The court makes the following recommendations to the Bureau of Prisons,” reads the judge’s report. “That the defendant be designated at a camp facility in Berlin, NH; if a camp is not available for any reason, that he be designated to the closest camp setting. A higher security level is not necessary.”
The Federal Correctional Institution in Berlin (FCI-Berlin) is a medium security prison with an adjacent minimum security satellite camp. There are currently 800 inmates in the prison and 39 inmates at the camp where Jenkins will likely serve his sentence.
Jenkins, who has been ordered to report to prison by 2 p.m. on Oct. 4, is also required to serve two years of supervised release after he completes his sentence.
In February, Jenkins pleaded guilty as part of a plea agreement to two counts of evading employment taxes and one count of identity theft while operating Blake Jenkins Painting, Inc.
According to court records and proceedings, Jenkins evaded employment taxes from mid-2015 to mid-2020 by paying his employees “off the books” wages either in cash or in checks which were falsely identified as being for non-wage purposes.
The Facebook Papers project represents a unique collaboration among 17 American news organizations, including The Associated Press. Journalists from a variety of newsrooms, large and small, worked together to gain access to thousands of pages of internal company documents obtained by Frances…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.