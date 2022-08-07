Blake Jenkins To Serve Federal Prison Sentence Close To Home
Blake Jenkins painting at 33 Lewis Court, Saint Johnsbury, Vermont. (IRS Photo)

It looks like St. Johnsbury businessman Blake Jenkins Sr. will be serving his prison sentence in northern New Hampshire.

Jenkins, 61, has been convicted in U.S. District Court of evading taxes and committing identity theft and was sentenced last week to serve one year and one day in federal prison.

