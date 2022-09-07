Louise Young and Josh Lyford prepare to cut a ribbon to mark the kitchen completion at United Community Church in St. Johnsbury and to celebrate the return of the church as a weekly meal site. Standing in the church kitchen, from left, are Betty Keller, Jay Sprout, Rev. Andrew Ponder Williams, Jessica Sanville, Erika Thompson, Lynn Jones, Beth Norris, Kris Norris and Kathy Brown. Young was honored for her years of service as cook for the meals, and Lyford is the new chef for the weekly meals. (Photo by Dana Gray)
Jim Cunavelis, of St. Johnsbury, gets a cup of coffee at the United Community Church in St. Johnsbury on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. The church returned as a location for a weekly community meal site on Wednesday. (Photo by Dana Gray)
Chris Norris washes dishes in the United Community Church kitchen on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, during a community meal being offered weekly at the church following a long meal site closure that dates back to the beginning of the pandemic. (Photo by Dana Gray)
ST. JOHNSBURY — United Community Church served its first community meal inside the church in a long time on Wednesday.
It was a moment to mark as church office manager Erika Thompson and Rev. Andrew Ponder Williams, who began pastoring the church in June, stretched a red ribbon in front of the serving area while volunteer servers stood inside the kitchen.
Holding the ribbon-cutting scissors were Louise Young and Josh Lyford. Young was a long-time cook for the meals at UCC, and Lyford is the new chef for the meals. He works as a chef at Mooselook Diner in Concord.
The celebratory ribbon-cutting was an opportunity to commemorate the return of community meals to the church, but it was also a chance to cheer the church’s new kitchen. A broken pipe caused significant damage last October.
Generous support made it possible for the church to repair and improve the kitchen in the basement of the Main Street church. There’s new flooring, a new stove, grill and microwave.
Wednesday was the first time the appliances were used to support members of the community looking for a free healthy, hot meal in the church’s dining area.
Prior to the pandemic, UCC was a weekly St. Johnsbury meal site along with Grace United Methodist Church and the Universalist Unitarian Church.
Congregate settings were discouraged for safety’s sake because of COVID, but then in October 2021, the pipe problem became a factor in keeping UCC from returning as a meal site.
The return of meal service at UCC with a new kitchen on Wednesday was an event dedicated to Young, Kay Clifford and the late Bob Cousins “for their dedication in making sure the community is fed,” Thompson said. “They made sure this luncheon happened every week.”
Shortly after the ribbon-cutting, Young said, “It’s exciting to see.” As community members made their way to the food service area, Young talked about the importance of the UCC meal site as a gathering place for people.
“It wasn’t ever about the food,” she said. “It was about getting together in community.”
The social aspect may be a big factor, but the food is most likely a significant draw. Wednesday’s offerings were corn on the cob, zucchini, mashed potatoes, ham, hot dogs, pasta casserole, watermelon and assorted desserts.
The attendance for the first community meal inside UCC since March 2020 was small, but enjoyable, said Thompson.
“It was great to be back in service,” she said.
The next meal is next Wednesday, Sept. 14, beginning at 11 a.m.
