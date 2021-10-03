ST. JOHNSBURY — All creatures, great and small, borrowing from the famous novel, were invited to the Blessing of the Animals hosted at Dog Mountain by the Lower Waterford and the Third Congregational churches which also includes the East St. Johnsbury parish, St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church and the Universalist Unitarian Congregation of St. Johnsbury on Sunday afternoon.
The turnout was small, with a 1:1 minister of local pastors to pups, but the canine blessings came in sincere and welcome spades.
For Colleen and Gary Chester, of Lyndonville, who brought their 9-year-old dog, Minnie Mouse, to the blessing, the chance to participate, with the dog in Gary’s arms at one point, was poignant. Colleen shared that their beloved dog and family member had recently been given a diagnosis of cancer, and they are having to come to terms with that sad news, saying to one of the ministers, “I’m sure you’ve been there,” and receiving a compassionate nod.
According to the Rev. Susan Ohlidal, the event was held “To anticipate the Feast of St. Francis, patron of animals,” and for the community to come together with their treasured pets for “Care of Creation — the Home of God,” as the animals were blessed.
The other two ministers participating in the Blessing of the Animals were The Rev. Susan-Lynn Johns of the Universalist Unitarian Congregation in St. Johnsbury, and The Rev. Ann Hockridge of the Lower Waterford and East St. Johnsbury houses of worship.
Two other dogs participated in the Blessing, and all were treated to goody bags, including a dog called Martha whose owner is the volunteer coordinator at Dog Mountain.
The three ministers took turns reading sections of prayer for all creatures, both those who have been loved and passed on, and those still on earth and part of our lives, and Rev. Ohlidal spoke that we should ” … whisper mantras in their ears” every day that express our love.
Those gathered for the brief event with the Dog Chapel, built by the late children’s book author and artist, Stephen Huneck — famous the world over — were asked to bow their heads and close their eyes, “We invite you into a moment of prayer and deep listening now,” one of the reverends said.
Pilot, a year-old Rat Terrier mix belonging to Kristin Rimal of Lyndonville, had his legs covered in mud making it look like he had four brown boots on. He moved around sniffing out both Martha and Minnie Mouse and jumping up for kisses to the humans around for the Blessing of the Animals.
“He just loves being here,” shared Rimal after, saying that her family had recently gathered in Vermont for a loved one’s funeral, and her family from all over the country all wanted to come to Dog Mountain to visit.
The Rev. Johns asked those gathered to remember their pets here and those they have loved earlier who have crossed the Rainbow Bridge to summon the “total acceptance and love” that is shared between a loyal pet and their trusted human companions.
For the memories of those pets who have crossed earlier, she urged the group to take that initial sadness ” … and turn it to hope.”
Dog Mountain is a place of healing and hope, and over the weekend, many visitors attended a 20th anniversary celebration of Dog Chapel and the grounds, said Rev. Ohlidal. It was estimated that several hundred people had come to the celebration, including family of the late Stephen and Gwen Huneck, and many people who continue to support and keep the dream of Dog Mountain alive.
