In honor of the Feast of St. Francis of Assisi, a Blessing of the Animals will be held Saturday at 10 a.m., at St. Peter’s Church, 51 Elm St., Lyndonville.

The Rev. Donna Reidt will bless pets at the church. Reidt is one of two pastors who minister to the St. Peter’s Episcopal Mission congregation in Lyndonville.

